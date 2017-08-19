On Friday evening, Nicky Delmonico stole the spotlight from Chicago White Sox top pitching prospects on a rare two home run game; which includes an ever rarer inside-the-park homer. The big night helped the White Sox end five-game losing streak with hard-fought come from behind 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers.

It was a day, that hours earlier, saw the South Siders announce the call-up to the show of top pitching prospect, Lucas Giolito –debut set for Monday as part of a home doubleheader in Chicago against Minnesota. Another top pitching prospect, hard-throwing Michael Kopech, also set to be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte; his first start with the Knights also being on Monday. It was nonetheless Delmonico, who wasn’t even ranked in the top 30 prospects in the Sox’s system, who stole the spotlight, just hours later.

The surprising hot-hitting rookie, going 2-for-3 with the aforementioned two homers and all three of the Sox’s RBIs Friday. It was also his second multi-homer game in the last three and with the latter homer to leadoff the top of the 8th being of the inside-the-park variety to break a 3-3 tie at the time. Making Delmonico the first White Sox to hit both an over-the-fence and inside-the-park homer since Brett Lawrie did so last season on June 25, 2016.

Taking a lot out of the rookie, who had just hit his first homer of the night on a rocket line shot to right, Delmonico said in the postgame how it wasn’t until he rounded third that he thought he actually had a chance of scoring. “Maybe rounding third base. I felt like I ran out of gas right before, but luckily I was able to score.”

Delmonico’s hustle on the deep shot to right off the wall (which knocked out Rangers right fielder, Nomar Mazara, trying to make the leaping catch) enough to allow Nicky to score what would eventually be the game-winner. That hustle, in the process, giving reliever Gregory Infante, who pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, his first career major league win and fellow rookie Juan Minaya, who escaped some small trouble in the ninth, his first career save in the majors.

Some great building blocks to help this young Sox team continue growing as a team and build that camaraderie, which will set that foundation to help them when this team is fully developed in another year or two.