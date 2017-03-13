NCAA Tournament Round Of 64 Matchup Breakdown: #5 Virginia vs. #12 UNC-Wilmington

After struggling for most of February, the Virginia Cavaliers found their groove late and finished the season strong. The Cavs won four straight down the stretch, including a win over 1-seed North Carolina, before falling to fellow 5-seed Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. UNC-Wilmington is back in the Big Dance for the second straight season and boasts one of the best offenses in the nation. The Seahawks won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament with three comfortable victories over Delaware, William & Mary, and Charleston respectively.

All week-long you can follow along for a breakdown of every first round matchup featuring ACC schools. The other matchups featuring ACC schools on the slate for Thursday are #5 Notre Dame vs. #12 Princeton, #3 Florida State vs #14 Florida Gulf Coast, and #8 Wisconsin vs. #9 Virginia Tech.

Offense

Advantage: UNC-Wilmington

The Seahawks rank 11th in the nation, and 6th in the NCAA Tournament in scoring with 83.1 PPG. Sophomore C.J. Bryce’s 17.6 PPG leads a quartet of Seahawks in double-digit scoring. Supporting Bryce on the offensive end of the court are Chris Flemmings (15.8 PPG), Denzel Ingram (14.5 PPG), and Devontae Cacok (12.3 PPG). UNCW loves to push the pace on offense and ranks 17th in the nation in attempted shots. They also love to shoot the three ball, with over 40% of their shots coming from deep. The Seahawks are a well-coached group that are not going to beat themselves. They averaged 15.6 APG against only 9.8 TPG, and are third in the nation in assist to turnover ratio behind only UCLA and Notre Dame.

Virginia plays at one of the most deliberate paces in the nation so it should come as no surprise that they rank 301st in the nation in scoring at 66.6 PPG. Senior guard London Perrantes is the only Cavalier averaging double-digits on the season. While Virginia only takes 17.8 three-pointers a game, they get a lot of good looks from deep and knock them down at a 39.3% clip, which is good for 19th in the nation. Perrantes leads five different Cavaliers with at least 25 made threes this season. Virginia’s biggest weakness is their lack of an inside presence. While junior Isaiah Wilkins has been solid down low, he is the only real threat to score in the post for the Cavaliers. Memphis transfer Austin Nichols was supposed to help in this department, but was kicked off the team after playing a single game in a Virginia uniform.

Defense

Advantage: Virginia

For the sixth straight season the Cavaliers have finished in the top five in the nation in scoring defense and leads the nation for the third time in four years. Tony Bennett’s Pack-Line Defense forces opponents to be extremely patient on offense and often times frustrates them into taking bad shots with the shot clock winding down. They also rarely put their opponents on the line for free points and force you to actually score on their defense. However, this is the way to beat Virginia. In their ten losses this season, opposing teams shot 74.% from the charity stripe and took an average of 21.5 free throws a game.

UNCW struggled on the defensive end of the court this season with opponents scoring 74.1 PPG against them. Part of that has to do with the pace at which the Seahawks play, but another part has to do with their inability to stop anyone in the paint. Opponents are shooting 54.2% on two-point shots against the Seahawks, which is by far the worst of any team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The one thing UNCW does do a solid job at on the defensive end is forcing turnovers, with 14.3 a game, good for 69th in the nation.

Coaching

Advantage: Virginia

Tony Bennett is in his 11th season as a head coach and his eighth at Virginia. During his career, Bennett has a record of 256-115 while going 187-85 during his time at UVA. When he arrived in Charlottesville, Bennett was taking over a struggling program that had fallen from their previous prominence. Since then, his Pack-Line Defense has turned Virginia into the golden standard for defensive basketball. This season marks the seventh NCAA appearance in 11 seasons for Bennett, who has been to the Sweet Sixteen three times prior.

The head man for UNCW is Kevin Keatts who is in his third season as a head coach. While his résumé isn’t as long or glamorous as Bennett’s, Keatts has had nothing but success during his time at UNCW. He has had a winning season each of his three years as a head coach and has only seen his team improve during his time at UNCW. Keatts will be one of the hottest names this offseason for power conference schools in need of a new coach thanks to his exciting style of play and proven track record at the mid-major level.

X-Factor

Advantage: Virginia

The X-factor in this matchup will be which team wins the turnover battle. Both teams turn the ball over less than 10 times a game, and whoever holds onto the ball better should win this game. While the Seahawks force more turnovers per game than the Cavaliers, the effects of a turnover are felt much more against UVA due to the fact that they give up so few good looks. If UNCW wants to pull off the upset they will have to press Virginia and get them off-balanced on the offensive side of the ball.

Prediction

Virginia 71 UNC-Wilmington 67

Virginia’s defense is too much for the Seahawks and the Cavaliers avoid the dreaded 5-12 upset. However, thanks to the pace that UNCW plays at they will not go away easily and will push Virginia to their limits. To be successful in this game, Virginia needs to pound the ball down low and take advantage of UNCW porous interior defense. With a win in this game, the Cavaliers will face the winner of #4 Florida vs. #13 East Tennessee State on Saturday.