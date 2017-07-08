I want to preface this article with the statement that I am a believer in this relationship as an important step in growing rugby in the United States. This is not an advertisement so much as a media release and a statement to all who are on the fence about rugby development and entrepreneurship.

Rugby Academy of America and Rugby Catalyst LLC

Today, Rugby Academy of America will announce a strategic partnership with Rugby Catalyst LLC, forging a new direction for the original US-based rugby academy. In 2006, RAA formed with the mission of developing rugby players from across America; for 11 years these pioneers in American rugby development have offered custom programs focused on “skills development, strength & conditioning, food & nutrition & competitive training.” Now with the soon to be announced investment from Denver-based Rugby Catalyst LLC, Rugby Academy of America, led by CEO, Sean Borman, can chart a new path complete with “strategic partnerships.”

Sean Borman is not only the CEO of RAA but is also president of Monster Sports Network, a high-definition event production company offering pay per view and live stream broadcasts, giving RAA a broadcast medium to showcase talent. “Partnering with Rugby Catalyst will propel the Rugby Academy of America (RAA) back into National Prominence,” says Mr. Borman, “it will re‐establish the goals and desires we have had in prior years.

Adding to RAA’s growth is the hiring of Marcus Hurley, founder of the Big Ten Universities Rugby Conference and former Indiana University head coach, who will oversee RAA’s rugby development. “I’m very excited to be working with the great team at Rugby Academy of America,” said coach Hurley. “It’s incredibly unique for one organization to be able to provide a High Performance (HP) daily training environment, skill development, recovery/regenerative solutions, nutrition planning, competitive opportunities and placement services under one roof. To provide services seamlessly through online solutions is a great benefit to athletes and coaches around the world.”

Borman added, “I am looking forward to working closely with Marcus Hurley and Angelo Tanner in growing the RAA and reaching new heights. There are many new ideas and concepts we will be introducing to the USA in promoting the image of the sport and increasing its visibility to the already established player and fan of the game as well as garnering new fans and raising the awareness to future athletes of the game.”

Bridging the Gap

The new partnership with Rugby Catalyst LLC is intended to provide the link between a traditional academy and a professional pathway for dedicated rugby players. The strategic partnerships is designed to provide “solutions for an entire rugby ecosystem.”

So who is Rugby Catalyst LLC and why is this relationship important to rugby development? Headed by entrepreneur Angelo Tanner, Rugby Catalyst “provides services and capital to creative rugby entrepreneurs pushing the boundaries of American rugby.” Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity, and experience to build brands and properties and deliver winning activation programs key to growing the consumption of rugby in America. Their experience comes from the in-depth rugby knowledge of Lucas Marquardt, who discovered rugby in college at the University of Colorado in Boulder and played club rugby for 15 years in the US and Australia — he also works to advance technology for individuals who have lost or partially lost their hearing later in life.



Bottom line for RAA

Rugby Catalyst provides “services, media, licensing, sports marketing, associated technologies, and products to the rugby industry” that can only enhance RAA’s ability to grow the game, develop ruggers, and provide them that professional pathway in a national rugby environment that lacks a focused scouting network.

“By investing in Rugby Academy of America, we have built a foundation with individuals that have experience, knowledge and business acumen in Sean, Tom, and Marcus,” Tanner commented. “As we have built our relationship we have also solidified our vision to create an inclusive rugby environment for novices up to professional aspiring rugby players.”

Rugby Academy of America states in their release: “With the investment, Rugby Academy of America will offer its cloud matrix training technology & sports science to long‐term development of its rugby athletes, it will implement a strong national marketing plan, and finalize remaining strategic partnerships.”

The Importance

Why is this relationship important to rugby in the US? It demonstrates how serious individuals are about rugby in our nation, that investors are there to provide financial support to grow the game giving the opportunity to so many. Rugby Academy of America was the first and as others emerge around our country, RAA and Rugby Catalyst LLC appear poised to succeed in advancing rugby growth in America.

Official Release

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

About Rugby Catalyst

Rugby Catalyst provides services and capital to creative rugby entrepreneurs pushing the boundaries of American rugby.

Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity and experience to build brands and properties and deliver winning activation programs key to growing the consumption of rugby in America. Rugby Catalyst provides services, media, licensing, sports marketing, associated technologies, and products to the rugby industry.

www.rugbycatalyst.com

About Rugby Academy of America

Rugby Academy of America provides the only cloud based sports science application focused on rugby. Rugby Academy of America is an inclusive academy from beginners to professionals everyone is encouraged to participate. Our Academies have been held across the country since 2006.

www.rugbyacademyamerica.com

