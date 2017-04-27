- Rangers vs Senators Series Preview
- Rutgers Upgrades Talent With Addition Of Quarterback Kyle Bolin
- Ding Ding, Round 2: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Seismic Shift In Baseball: Astros’ Chris Devenski Re-Defines Bullpen Roles
- Chicago Blackhawks Swept By Nashville Predators – A Series Recap
- Warren Gatland Hard On Scots In Lions Selection
- The Problem That Managers Ignore About The Shift
- Johnny Sexton And Leinster Ready To Take On French Giants
- NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks
- Salute To 42: Willie Wells, Rev. Downs, And The Texas Influence On Jackie Robinson
Rutgers Upgrades Talent With Addition Of Quarterback Kyle Bolin
-
- Updated: April 27, 2017
Former Louisville Cardinals’ quarterback Kyle Bolin had a big decision to make for his final season of college football. He decided to join the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.
I'm proud to say my next home will be at Rutgers University. #TheHunt is on.
— Kyle Bolin (@_kb14_) April 26, 2017
Bolin entered college as a 4-star quarterback prospect in 2013. He played three seasons for the Cardinals, completing 141-242 passes during his career. He also threw 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in a Cardinals uniform. However, his days were numbered due to the emergence of Lamar Jackson two seasons ago.
Although Bolin threw for 1154 yards as a sophomore, Jackson gained control of the offense as the 2015 season progressed. By the start of last season, Jackson was the No. 1 quarterback and he ran all the way to the Heisman Trophy. Therefore, Bolin, a capable backup, became expendable in 2017.
With one more shot to play, Bolin’s decision to transfer seemed like a smart move. As a graduate transfer, he instantly becomes the most experienced quarterback on the Scarlet Knights.
Due to Bolin’s ability to throw the ball, he has a shot to earn the No. 1 quarterback spot for Rutgers. Overall, the Scarlet Knights are upgrading their talent across the board. Currently, Giovanni Rescigno is the top quarterback on the team. Does he have to worry about Bolin’s presence? Not necessarily, but the Scarlet Knights were in need of another quarterback.
Quarterback Zach Allen sustained an ACL injury last week. Currently, Rescigno is the only scholarship quarterback left on the roster.
With the Scarlet Knights finishing 2-10 last season, they have a better shot to compete in the Big Ten next season. Furthermore, the Scarlet Knights have competent quarterback play. They suffered through four shutouts in 2016.
The Scarlet Knights open the season with the Washington Huskies.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Rutgers Upgrades Talent With Addition Of Quarterback Kyle Bolin - April 27, 2017
- Mike Riley Names Starting Quarterback For Nebraska Cornhuskers, Sort Of - April 19, 2017
- Lashawn Paulino-Bell Hospitalized After Jet Ski Accident - April 18, 2017