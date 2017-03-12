Ryan Griffin Returning To Texans On 3-Year Deal

The Houston Texans have filled out their tight end room once again.

Ryan Griffin is returning to Houston on a three-year, $9M deal. Originally announced by the Houston Chronicle, the move locks up the tight end for another three years and acts as a reward for his career year. With Brock Osweiler under center, Griffin caught 50 passes for 442 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, he dropped fewer passes during critical moments than in years past.

After losing CB AJ Bouye, S Quintin Demps and OLB John Simon, the Texans kept TE Ryan Griffin. He’s coming off his best season. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 11, 2017

Griffin hasn’t always been the most consistent performer for the Texans, but he has shown steady growth over the past four seasons. The hope is that he will continue to evolve as a player and pair with CJ Fiedorowicz to form a fearsome duo.

In an offseason of losses, the Texans have finally brought back a player that has contributed in the past. Who will be next?