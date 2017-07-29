Ryan Harrison Vies For Second Career Title In Atlanta Open

Going into their semifinal match Saturday at the BB&T Atlanta Open, Ryan Harrison and Kyle Edmund had never played before. Only three ranking spots separated them; Harrison is ranked 42, while Edmund sits at 45. After two hours of play, fourth-seeded Harrison finds himself in his second ATP Tour final of the year with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Edmund.

Hardly anything separated the two in the first set. Each player broke once and won 77% of first serve points. Edmund was just a bit stronger on second serve points, winning 58%, giving him the edge in the first set.

Harrison got his act together in the second set, improving his first serve percentage, thus getting more free points and building his confidence. Edmund’s play dipped, handing Harrison the second set.

Heading into the third set, Harrison’s confidence was too high. Firing five aces and winning 94% of first serve points, the American also never faced a break point.

With the fifth seed’s momentum never slowing down, Edmund’s defense started to wilt. The British No.2 only won 33% of second serve points. Harrison needed only one of the four break point opportunities he had to seal the match. The fifth seed will have a tall order to fill in the final, taking on three-time champion John Isner.

Second-seeded Isner won earlier in the day, taking out third-seeded Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-2. Not only is Isner a three-time champion, he also finished runner-up three more times. Coming back to such a familiar tournament can be great for one’s psyche. Having won the title last week in Newport, Isner is riding a seven-match winning streak, and has yet to be broken in any of those matches.

Saturday, Isner came out strong again. Although the first set was a real contest, there was only one break of serve. Both players are known for their big first serves and high ace count. Although Muller would win 71% of first serve points, he could not defend his second serve, only winning 42% of those points. Isner was dominant on first serve points, winning 88%, but more importantly was able to win more than 50% of second serve points. After the first set, Isner kicked it into another gear. The second seed got 86% of his first serves in, giving Muller no chance to get into the rallies. Isner was even more impressive on second serve points, winning 100% of them. Muller’s game decreased, feeling the pressure to play up to Isner’s standards. The third seed was broken two too many times, handing the American a place in his seventh BB&T Atlanta Open final.

So, an All-American final is set for Sunday. I believe Isner will walk away with his fourth title at the BB&T Atlanta Open. Just the familiar atmosphere and previous success that he has had here will help him tomorrow. However, Harrison did win their most recent meeting, last year in Montreal. But Isner leads the series 5-2.