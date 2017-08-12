Ryan Tannehill To Miss 2017 Season

The Miami Dolphins will continue the 2017 campaign without the services of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The sixth-year QB from Texas A&M will undergo surgery to repair his ACL.

This decision comes only days after the Dolphins signed former Bears QB Jay Cutler to a one-year, $10 million contract. Cutler hasn’t officially played in any games as of yet, but he will see plenty of action as he tries to adjust to Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, and Jarvis Landry.

Losing Tannehill for a season is rough on the Dolphins offense, and it also brings about a tough decision. 2017 was to be a make-or-break season for the Dolphins quarterback. He has shown considerable scrambling ability and a live arm during a five-year run with the Dolphins, but Tannehill has also struggled with accuracy and decision-making. If he had remained healthy and ultimately struggled, the Dolphins could have gotten off easy considering that Tannehill could be cut in 2018 with only a $4.6 million cap hit. Conversely, releasing Tannehill this season would cost almost $25 million against the salary cap.

Like Tannehill, Cutler’s career has been defined by overwhelming talent and frustrating moments. He has thrown for more than 32,467 yards and 208 touchdowns, but Cutler has only been to the playoffs once. Whether he fares any better in Miami will largely depend on his ability to work with new receivers.

Jay Cutler will see his first action in a Dolphins uniform on Thursday, August 17 when Miami hosts the Baltimore Ravens.