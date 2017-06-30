Sabres Acquire Jason Pominville, Marco Scandella From Wild

On the eve of NHL Free Agency, the Buffalo Sabres made a big trade. The Sabres acquired former captain Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno.

Also part of the deal, the Sabres get a fourth-round pick next year and the Wild get a third-round pick next year. No money was retained.

The Sabres welcome back Jason Pominville, who previously played for the Sabres for eight seasons. In his first go-round with the Sabres, Pominville scored 185 goals and 456 points in 557 games. Pominville will also provide leadership to a young locker room.

Pominville is excited to be back. “My little guy already has his jersey on. Couldn’t be any more excited. In terms of hockey, I love the direction the team is headed. I’ve had the chance to speak to Jason [Botterill] and Phil [Housley] already, so I’m excited.”

In acquiring Scandella, the Sabres get a top-four defenseman, something the club needs. At 27 years old, the puck-moving blueliner is a great fit. I think he can even crack the top defense pairing next season. In his time with the Minnesota Wild, Scandella plotted 27 goals and 89 points in 373 games.

In losing both Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno, the Sabres lose their longest tenured players. Ennis played with the team full-time since the 2010-2011 season. Foligno suited up for the blue-and-gold full-time since the 2012-2013 season. The roster has now had a complete overhaul since then.

I believe that both teams were looking to move big contracts. Ennis is set to make $4.6 million over the next two seasons. Also, Scandella is making $4 million for the next three seasons. Pominville will earn $5.6 million over the next two years, he also has a no-movement clause. Foligno is set to become a restricted free agents.

With the moving of big contracts, maybe both teams have more changes coming. We will find out on July 1st!