Sabres Add Five In Day Two Of Draft

At the end of day two of the NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres added five new faces into their system. Day two of the draft had a European flare to it as the Sabres chose two Finns and two Swedes, as well as a Canadian. Here is a recap of day two:

Marcus Davidsson: A center from Sweden, Davidsson was chosen 37th overall. The Sabres’ scouts had to look past his numbers. In his first season with Djurgarden, Davidsson got five goals and nine points in 45 games.

However, the Sabres believe that he can develop a more well-rounded game.

“Our Swedish scouts really thought that he was a player that had good hockey sense,” Jason Botterill told The Buffalo News. “Although his production may not be as high as some other players in the draft, he can certainly be a guy that contributes offensively but also play a good solid defensive game, too. He plays with pace, will get in the forecheck.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Some scout believed that Luukkonen was the number one goaltending prospect in the draft. However, the Finnish netminder fell to the Sabres who selected him with the 54th overall pick. At 6’4″, he can easily be compared to fellow countryman Pekka Rinne from Nashville.

“He fills the net out there,” said Jeff Crisp, the Sabres’ head amateur scout. “There’s not much to shoot at when he’s in the net.”

This pick might be used as insurance since the Sabres are unlikely to sign Cal Petersen.

Oskari Laaksonen: The Sabres went back to Finland in the third round, selecting defenseman Laaksonen with the 89th overall pick. At 6’1/2″ and 154 lbs, Laaksonen can add more depth to the Sabres’ defensive prospect pool down the line.

“He’s very mobile, likes to pass the puck and move the puck,” said Crisp. “He’s a late bloomer that’s coming along nice. Our scouts have tracked him for the last two years and we know him well.”

Last season, Laaksonen scored six goals and nine points in 27 games with Ilves Jr.

Jacob Bryson: Bryson seems to be a little on the small side, however, the Sabres chose him with the 99th overall pick. The Canadian defenseman stands at 5’9″ tall. At his first season at Providence, Bryson had three goals and 20 points in 38 games

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill mentioned that sometimes college players get overlooked.

“Sometimes we undervalue players who step into college right away. It’s a big adjustment playing against sometime 23-24-years-olds. He stepped into a very good program and played very well. From a puck -moving ability, he did an excellent job this year.”

Linus Weissbach: For their last pick in this year’s draft, the Sabres took the Swedish left winger with the 192nd pick overall. In his first year in the United States, Weissbach played for the Tri-City Americans. He plotted 19 goals and 47 points in 40 games. The Sabres might have found a diamond in the rough with this pick.

“A competitive player, certainly can bring an offensive flair, offensive dynamic,” Botterill said. Weissbach plans to attend the Universtiy of Wisconsin in the fall.

I believe the Sabres and the fans will have to wait to see how these guys grow and mature. However, it is definitely an exciting time.