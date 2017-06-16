Sabres Add Phil Housley As Head Coach

Phil Housley became the 18th head coach in Buffalo Sabres history on Thursday. Prior to becoming the Sabres’ bench boss, Housley spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Nashville Predators.

General Manager Jason Botterill released the following statement about the hiring: “Based on his experience as a player and coach, we think Phil is uniquely qualified to be our head coach and to help us achieve our organizational goals. His approach to the game aligns with the way we envision our hockey team playing and were excited to see where his leadership will take us in the future.”

Housley knows he has a good team to work with. “It’s amazing when you look at this roster how many good pieces there are,” Housley said Thursday. “There’s a lot of intriguing pieces about this hockey club.”

Housley wants the Sabres to have a more aggressive game which should be appealing to the young talent, both forwards and defensemen.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula said that Housley has paid his dues. “He has humbled himself having the career he had in the National Hockey League and then coaching high school hockey,” Pegula said to the Buffalo News. “He has learned his trade. He started at the bottom humbly. He didn’t play humble, but he started his coaching career in that kind of fashion.”

Housley was originally drafted by the Sabres with the 6th overall pick in the 1982 NHL Draft. He spent eight seasons with the Sabres. He also played for the Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, and Toronto Maple Leafs. In his 21-year career, Housley collected 1232 point in 1495 games.

In the upcoming season, Housley looks to rebuild the Sabres back to their glory days. “I’m very proud and excited to be part of this organization,” Housley said. “Looking back 35 years to being drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, I didn’t realize how passionate the people are here…I feel that I’d like to tray to get that passion back as a head coach.”

Sabres fans have a lot to look forward to.