Sabres At Sharks: Taking Another L

The Buffalo Sabres started an early west coast road trip against the San Jose Sharks. With both teams winless and struggling, the Sharks were able to squeak out a 3-2 victory. And the Sabres were left to continue searching for their first win.

Another Slow Start

I sense a theme starting to develop with this Buffalo team. However, it is not a good one and I’m beginning to sound like a broken record. More often than not, the Sabres start off slow. Thursday night was no different. The Sharks were buzzing early on. With a little help from the power play, San Jose forward Tomas Hertl scored early in the first period. The Sharks continued to buzz for much of the first period in the Sabres’ zone. These slow starts need to still be addressed. However, Buffalo was able to keep the game close, which is important when a team is on the road, just survive the first period.

Pominville Strikes Again

And survive they did. Jason Pominville scored twice for the Sabres again, just like the home opener against the Montreal Canadiens. Pominville tied the game at 1-1 in the middle of the first period with a little help from Jack Eichel and Zemgus Girgensons. Pominville scored again in the second period to even the game at 2 apiece. Early on, Pominville looks like the Pominville of 2007. And it is nice to have some sort of bright spot in an otherwise dismal start to the season.

This Isn’t the Sabres I Know

Even though the game was close, there is something off with this team. However, they seemed to play better in this game than the previous two contests. Still, it is hard to watch for any Sabres fan. Eventually they will click and, hopefully, it is sooner than later. No team can go 0-82, right?

Odd and Ends

Chris Tierney and Timo Meier both scored for San Jose. Tierney had a two-point night. Meier got the game-winner in the second period. Sabres forwards Jack Eichel and Zemgus Girgensons also had two-point nights. Sabres forward Kyle Okposo missed Thursday’s morning skate due to illness but was able to play in the game.

Three Stars of the Game

1. Chris Tierney

2. Jason Pominville

3. Martin Jones