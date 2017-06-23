- Rangers Make Huge Trade with Coyotes
Sabres Choose Mittelstadt in NHL Draft
- Updated: June 23, 2017
With the 8th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Sabres selected Casey Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt is a center and was also Minnesota’s “Mr. Hockey”. The “Mr. Hockey Award” is given to the best player in Minnesota.
Mittelstadt had 21 goals and 64 points in 25 games. He is attending the University of Minnesota in the fall. Mittelstadt comes in at an even six foot and 199 pounds.
While I thought the Sabres would go in a more defensive direction, they went with the best player available. The Sabres also needed help up the middle.
“To be picked, me and my family are super excited,” Mittelstadt said at the United Center. “It’s a huge honor. Obviously, going to a great place like Buffalo makes it even better.”
The Sabres had to look past his combine numbers to give him a shot. However, the combine was not on Mittelstadt’s radar.
“I try to work on being a hockey player. I don’t work on my bench press or pull ups,” Mittelstadt told Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.”I want to be a hockey player and that’s what I train to do… I think it is good to be strong, and I think there are things I can get stronger at and working on, but I don’t think being able to do a a pull-up is going to make me able to handle the puck better or be a better shooter.”
With the depth the Sabres have involving their prospect pool, Mittelstadt will certainly be able to grow at the University of Minnesota for however long he is there. Then the Sabres could possibly run him through their system, including spending some time in the American Hockey League with the Rochester American.
“I was thrilled to go here. It’s a great place,” Mittelstadt said.
