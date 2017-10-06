Sabres Fall Short Against The Canadiens

It was finally time to start the show in Buffalo. However, it took extra time to finish the game. The regular season debut for both the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens went to a shootout. The Sabres came up short. Jonathan Drouin got his first game-winner in the shootout for the Montreal Canadiens.

The Population Goes Up by Two

Jason Pominville opened the scoring for the Sabres on the powerplay. A backhand shot that eluded Canadiens goalie Carey Price was assisted by Sabres rookie Seth Griffith. Also, in the second period, Pominville scored again, this time from Jack Eichel and Evander Kane. Pominville looked like the Pominville of old. The Sabres definitely needed that.

Penalty Problem

The Sabres’ Evander Kane was called to the penalty box multiple times in the game. One was a faceoff infraction (which is called a lot more now than in the past) and a slashing call (again something the NHL is trying to crack down on). The Sabres will need to stay out of the box. Even if the Canadiens were unsuccessful in scoring with the man advantage. There were four slashing penalties called between the two teams. The Sabres have given reason to be wary of the faceoff in light of these rule changes; they’ll need to adapt, and quickly.

85 Shots!

There were 85 shots on goal between the two teams. Both Robin Lehner and Carey Price faced a lot of rubber. I’ll leave it at that.

Odds and Ends

Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Victor Antipin, in his NHL debut, and Rasmus Ristolainen had solid games. New Sabres Nathan Beaulieu and Benoit Pouliot made their regular-season debut against their old team. This was a fast-paced game, the Sabres are a pretty speedy team and the Canadiens matched them.

Three Stars

1. Jason Pominville

2. Jonathan Drouin

3. Rasmus Ristolainen