Sabres Fall To Knights 5-4

It was a first for the Buffalo Sabres as they headed to Las Vegas on Tuesday night to take on the Golden Knights. However, under the bright lights of Vegas, the Sabres ultimately fell short in overtime, 5-4. The Sabres concluded their early west coast road trip with a record of 1-2-1.

The Power Play Came Alive

Last year, the Sabres had the best power play in the NHL. This year, they have some issues on it. The Sabres have surrendered a number of shorthanded goals early in this season. However, in this game, they surrendered none. In fact, the Sabres scored three power-play goals going three for five. Starting with Sabres forward Ryan O’Reilly finally lighting the lamp for his first goal in the first period.

Both Sides Roar Back

After O’Reilly got on the board first, Vegas came back scoring four unanswered goals. Oscar Lindberg, Alex Tuch, Reilly Smith, and David Perron all scored for the Knights. Falling behind 4-1 is not a good way to play a game, it is also a dangerous way to play. However, the Sabres would not go away quietly. In the last 10 minutes of the third period, O’Reilly scored again followed by Sam Reinhart, who got his second of the season, and Evander Kane. The primary scorers scored tonight, which is a great relief. However, the Sabres were lucky to come back.

Fast Game

With a score like 5-4, the Sabres were essentially looking into a mirror. The Knights are a fast team like the Sabres. This game really pushed the offensive game. It was a back and forth battle all night long. It is not an ideal way to play a hockey game, however, it is entertaining for the fans.

Odds And Ends

Las Vegas left winger David Perron scored in overtime. William Carrier played against his former team for the first time since the expansion draft. Carrier had 3 shots, 3 blocks, and 1 takeaway in just under 9 minutes of work. Sabres forward Kyle Okposo returned to the lineup after missing two games with an illness.

Three Stars Of The Game

1. David Perron

2. Ryan O’Reilly

3. James Neal