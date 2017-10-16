Sabres Get First Win, Topping Ducks 3-1

The Buffalo Sabres continued to march along in California. This time, the Sabres stopped in Anaheim to play the Ducks. However, this game was different because the Sabres pulled off a 3-1 win; their first victory of the year and a solid effort all around.

Sabres Scored Early

Buffalo native Justin Bailey lit the lamp first when he scored 1:26 into the first period. It was Bailey’s first goal of the year, having recently been recalled from the Rochester Americans. That goal was assisted by Nathan Beaulieu and Johan Larsson. The Sabres continued their strong play throughout, even registering 13 shots in the first period.

Secondary Scoring Was Key

Besides Bailey scoring, Benoit Pouliot and Johan Larsson also put the Sabres on the board. Pouliot scored at the end of the second period, while Larsson scored at the end of the third assisted by Ryan O’Reilly. Secondary scoring is very important for the Sabres.

Johnson Was Strong

Chad Johnson picked up the Sabres’ first victory of the year as Buffalo turned to their backup instead of netminder Robin Lehner. Johnson was able to stop 25 of 26 shots he faced. He had a solid and controlled game all around. I wouldn’t mind if the Sabres let Johnson start more games and even out the playing time a bit more.

Odds and Ends

Sabres head coach Phil Housley picked up his first win in the NHL. Sabres forward Johan Larsson had a two-point night. Chris Wagner scored the lone goal for the Ducks, it was shorthanded. Evander Kane took three minor penalties, that’s not good. Furthermore, Kyle Okposo missed his second straight game due to illness. The Sabres head to Vegas next to play the Golden Knights.

Three Stars Of The Game

1. Johan Larsson

2. Chad Johnson

3. Justin Bailey