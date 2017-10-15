Sabres @ Kings: Still Searching For Win

The Buffalo Sabres continued their tour of California. This time the Sabres were in Los Angeles to battle the Kings. Buffalo ultimately fizzled out and lost, 4-2. The effort was there in the first period but could not be sustained. Also, the Sabres remain winless in LA since 2003.

Sabres Started Aggressively

Buffalo had a great start during the first period, which contrasts the start of previous games. You could really see the Sabres’ speed against the Kings. Plus, they were a lot more physical and controlled the majority of the play in the first period. Also, they had solid positioning for the first half of the game. However, the second half of the game, the Sabres seemed flat. The aggressive style did not last as the Kings’ confidence grew as the game went on.

Sabres On The Board First

The effort early on paid off as the Sabres took a 1-0 lead on Zemgus Girgensons’ first of the year. With that goal, the Sabres ended their goal-scoring drought against the Kings at 279:38.

Kings Battle Back

After the Sabres lit the lamp first, the Kings responded. Both Dustin Brown and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Kings. Both goals came on the power play. Brown’s goal was the first power-play goal of the season for the Kings.

Eichel Ties It Up

Jack Eichel was in the box when LA took a 2-1 lead. However, shortly after that, he tied the game up, with an assist coming from Evander Kane.

Odd and Ends

However, LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty got the game-winning goal as the Kings’ power play came to life. Penalties ended up hurting the Sabres. LA forward Tanner Pearson scored the fourth at the end of the third period. Jack Eichel had another two-point night along with Kings players Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli, and Drew Doughty. Sabres forward Kyle Okposo missed the game due to illness.

Three Stars Of The Game

1. Tyler Toffoli

2. Drew Doughty

3. Jack Eichel