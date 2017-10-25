Sabres, Lehner Shutout Wings

The Buffalo Sabres looked to continue their solid play on Tuesday night. As the Detroit Red Wings came to town, the Sabres looked for their second win in a row and first win streak of the season. Which they got with a nail-biting 1-0 victory, giving Robin Lehner his first shutout of the season. We may have seen glimpses of what this Buffalo team can become.

Solid Goaltending

Robin Lehner needed to be big for the Buffalo Sabres. He even switched back to his old goalie gear before Tuesday night’s game. It seemed to work. The goalie kept the score knotted at zero by stopping all 10 shots he faced in the opening frame. He stopped all 12 shots the Red Wings threw at him in the second period. In the third period, Lehner came under siege, with the Sabres spending much of their time in their own end. Lehner stopped all 32 shots he faced, including 12 shots in the third period. The goaltending for the Sabres has been suspect in the early part of the season, so this was a statement game for him.

Benny Score First

It took nearly a period and a half for the scoreless tie to be broken. Benoit Pouliot scored a wraparound goal on Detroit Red Wings goaltender, Jimmy Howard. The goal was assisted by defensemen Victor Antipin and Taylor Fedun. Maybe this will give the defense some confidence. That goal was Pouliot’s second goal of the season.

Odds And Ends

Sabres forward Jordan Nolan, son of former Buffalo head coach Ted Nolan, played in his 300th NHL game. Although in a losing effort, Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 31 of 32 shots. Also, Howard lost to the Sabres for the first time. Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin took three minor penalties, luckily it didn’t cost him or Detroit. Sabres power play went 0 for 4, while the penalty kill went 2 for 2.

Three Stars Of The Game

1. Robin Lehner

2. Benoit Pouliot

3. Marco Scandella