Sabres Release Dan Bylsma And Tim Murray
-
- Updated: April 20, 2017
It is the end of an era for the Buffalo Sabres, albeit a brief era. On Thursday morning, the Sabres released both head coach, Dan Bylsma, and general manager, Tim Murray. Bylsma arrived in Buffalo in the summer of 2015 after being let go by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Murray came to the Sabres in 2014 from the Ottawa Senators, where he was an assistant general manager.
Sabres owner Terry Pegula released the following statement: “After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties. We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club. We wish them the luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately.”
The firing came after yet another disappointing season for the Sabres, who had a record of 33-37-12 and 78 points, second to last in the Eastern Conference. The previous season, the Sabres went 35-36-11 and 81 points.
While the Sabres posted losing records in the past two seasons, there were some bright spots. Murray drafted both Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel with second overall picks in the 2014 and 2015 drafts. Also in the 2015 draft, Murray was able to trade for franchise center Ryan O’Reilly. Free agency brought Kyle Okposo into the fold in the summer of 2016.
With two vacancies to fill, the Sabres have plenty of work to do. As far as the coaching search goes, there are some elite and familiar names to choose from. One familiar name is Lindy Ruff, who coached the Sabres from 1997-2013. Another candidate is Michel Therrien, who was fired earlier this year by the Montreal Canadiens. Darryl Sutter is available, having been released by the Los Angeles Kings after winning two Stanley Cups.
Sabres owner Terry Pegula will address the firings Friday afternoon.
