Sabres Search For Consistency

With the first month of the 2017 season in the books, the Buffalo Sabres are last in the Eastern Conference with just three wins, eight points, and a record of 3-7-2 in the month of October. If there was a theme for the first month it would be consistency or lack thereof. Here are a few things the Sabres could work on in November:

Consistency On The Power Play

It is well documented that the Sabres had the best power play in the league last season. However, this year, there are a couple things different. First, the Sabres have given up six shorthanded goals in the first month of the season. That is the most in the league. Also, the Sabres’ power play stands at 14.3%, 24th in the league. Well below the league average of 18.3%. Now, the season is young. However, it is OK to panic. The power play units are having a hard time entering the zone. Once the Sabres get into the offensive zone, they are having a difficult time creating chances. They need to be more aware of their surroundings and maybe not give up so many shorthanded chances. Also, the failing power play and shorthanded goals seem tied together.

Consistency With Goaltending

Although there are many facets to the Sabres’ bad start, goaltending is a particularly glaring problem. I don’t want to put all the blame on them because the Sabres’ defense should tighten up and stop making so many dumb mistakes. However, starting goaltender Robin Lehner is streaky at best. He is known for his temper and once he goes off the rails, he doesn’t come back. Also, he is not the best in the shootouts. His numbers are not that great. Lehner has a goals against average of 2.78 and a save percentage of .911. Meanwhile, Sabres’ backup Chad Johnson’s numbers are even worse. He has gotten lit up his last three starts. Johnson gave up five against Columbus, three against Vancouver, and five against Vegas. Both goaltenders will probably have to steal some games in the month of November. The Sabres have three back-to-back games for three weeks in a row in November.

Consistency From Top Players

A common denominator with top NHL teams is their top players usually perform well. There is no denying the top players for the Sabres are struggling. Sure, Evander Kane and Jack Eichel each have 12 points. However, Eichel only has four goals. Kane has six goals, tied for the team lead, along with… returning Sabre Jason Pominville. Who would have thought that? Anyways, for the Sabres to succeed, they need more production from other top players. Ryan O’Reilly has eight points (four goals and four assists), Sam Reinhart has four points (two goals and two assists) and Kyle Okposo has two points (zero goals and two assists). I was reluctant to put Okposo in this category, given what he went through last season. However, I expect more from him and I know he expects more from himself too. Hopefully, he comes around. Now maybe the players are having a chemistry problem, the Sabres’ coaching staff are changing the lines frequently and maybe they don’t have enough time to gel before they are separated again. Hopefully, the coaching staff knows who clicks with who.

The Sabres and their fans can only hope that November is better than October. It can’t possibly get worse, right? I’ve said that before.