Sabres vs Islanders: Shorthanded Surge

The Buffalo Sabres are still seeking their first win of the 2017 season. The New York Islanders took home the “W,” Saturday, with a 6-3 victory. The Sabres tried to mount a comeback, however, the damage was too much to overcome.

Sabres Semi-Slow Start

The Buffalo Sabres had a slow start to this game. The New York Islanders skated really well in the first period. Eventually, John Tavares put the Islanders on the board early in the first period. However, the Sabres were able to hold on during the first and keep the game close.

Islands Score Often

The second period brought about some interesting and mind-boggling goal scoring. First, Tavares and Casey Cizikas scored within 50 seconds of each other, while the Sabres were on the power play. The Sabres, who boasted the best power play in the league last year, have given up three shorthanded goals in the past two games. Second, at the seven-minute mark of the second period, Josh Bailey made it 4-0. However, while it wasn’t a shorthanded goal, it was enough to chase Sabres netminder, Robin Lehner. Lehner was replaced by Sabres backup, Chad Johnson. That goaltending change might have sparked the Sabres.

Sabres Get Two of Their Own

While getting scored on shorthanded, twice, the Sabres finally got two of their own. Evander Kane scored shorthanded for the Sabres, assisted by Jack Eichel. Later on, in the second period, Kane would score again while the Islanders were on the power play. If your counting that makes four shorthanded goals in the second period. What a bizarre period!

Odds and Ends

Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal of the season in the third period, giving the Islanders a 5-2 lead. Casey Cizikas had a three-point night, including two goals. Sabres forward Jack Eichel had a goal (his first goal of the season) and an assist.

Three Stars of the Game

1. Casey Cizikas

2. John Tavares

3. Evander Kane