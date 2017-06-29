Sam Warburton Makes His First Test Start Of The Tour

Lions’ captain, Sam Warburton, makes his first start since the Highlanders match against the All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions are looking for redemption after last week’s loss to the New Zealand All Blacks. The Lions will be looking to the leadership of Sam Warburton to carry them through the remainder of the tour. Warburton has been unavailable as a start for much of the tour due to injury. It was a continuation of injuries that Warburton was dealing with throughout the later part of the season with the Cardiff Blues. Sam Warburton has two test matches under his belt from the 2013 Lions tour of Australia.

The Lions’ performance last week fell short, although producing one of the greatest tries of all time.

Even with that amazing piece of work, the Lions were still under productive in the attack. The All Blacks will score points, that is an inevitable truth. A good defense will keep those points relatively low, but nothing can keep the All Blacks out of the in-goal area. The only way to be able to compete with the All Blacks is to work through the phases and get a better push on the attack.

Warren Gatland leaves the Lions’ top try scorer out of the lineup

Tommy Seymour had an amazing match against the Hurricanes featuring two tries, one of which was from a Greig Laidlaw interception.

With his two tries in the match, Tommy Seymour is now the leading try scorer on the Lions tour. In a matchup where points have been hard to come by, and essential, it would make sense to bring in the top try scorer of the series. Warren Gatland, however, has decided to not utilize his attacking power and has not even featured Seymour on the bench. This is a poor decision not to utilize every resource available to the team.

This is increasingly surprising since George North has been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a torn hamstring. The attacking options for the Lions have also been damaged by Robbie Henshaw’s departure from the team with a torn pectoral muscle. Strong attacking options are essential for the Lions if they want to win, and to ignore such a highly talented player as Seymour is a complete mistake.