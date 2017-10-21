San Antonio Spurs First Game Takeaways

Theeeeeey’re heeeeeeeeeere! Well, not all of them. They’re still lacking one French point guard and an MVP candidate.

But in the meantime? Come on in and have a seat by the fire, LaMarcus Aldridge will take your luggage.

The first game of the 2018 NBA season for the San Antonio Spurs was a matchup of two rather dramatically and diametrically opposed offseason approaches in the revamped revitalization of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the static subtlety of the Spurs. With that in mind, here are a few quick takeaways from the opening tipoff of the Spurs’ season.

Just Another Day At The Office

The Spurs pretty much looked like they just clocked in for another three-hour shift at the office, and even Andrew Wiggins’ athleticism couldn’t save his team from LA’s desire to prove to himself, his teammates, and coach that he was the max guy he has always imagined himself to be. If what happened Wednesday night is what happens to teams with ‘retooled’ rosters when they come to town, Houston, OKC, Boston, and Cleveland may want to avoid the AT&T Center altogether this year.

LaMarcus Aldridge

Whatever combination of love and confidence was shared between Gregg Popovich and Number 12 this summer seems to have been the exact right combination. Pop, who is perhaps the most secretly compassionate coach since Red Auerbach, even took the fall for LaMarcus’ stunted growth and frustration since signing with the Spurs. “I tried to change him,” said Pop in a recent interview. The irony here is that now he is not trying to change him, which seems to have changed things quite a bit, and in a very good way.

Dejounte Murray Has Next

The world of today’s NBA is full of point guards, but not in the traditional sense. It is full of point-forwards and point-centers and 6’8″ wings with handles. Evolutionary Kevin Durant prototypes with length and speed and a jumper and a runner. Giannis Antetokounmpos and De’Aaron Foxes and Kris Middletons and Anthony Davises. And in this world of length and speed, point guard Dejounte Murray has next.

Summer Love

While the rest of the league broke their backs and the bank this summer, clamoring for big names and new faces, the Spurs spent their time getting better. Pau Gasol kept himself sharp with a healthy dose of FIBA competition. LaMarcus and Popovich spent the summer in some secret Hill Country wine cellar and talked of life, love, and basketball over a bottle of Chateau Lafite 1865. Dejounte ate his Wheaties. Timmy and The Admiral showed up to practice and slapped the young guys around a little bit. Manu Ginobili took another sip or two from the Chalice of Liquid Youth to keep that wonderfully wiry and athletic frame in tip-top condition. Rudy Gay’s mobility and 14 points off the bench are already making him look like one of the most undervalued offseason acquisitions of the summer. Patty Mills is sharp and quick as ever, much more than his numbers in 22 minutes of play indicate.

Tonight, the Spurs visit the Chicago Bulls, who at this point would give anything to see the MJ statue outside the United Center come to life and run their offense. The Spurs should once more clock in and spend a few hours at the office filing paperwork quietly, and walk away with a W. You can pretty much expect that from them every night, regardless of opponent or lineup. The silent assassin, yet somehow still scarier and more difficult to silence than most opponents care to remember.

Get well soon, Kawhi.