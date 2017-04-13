San Jose Sharks Take Bite Out Of Oilers In Overtime 3-2

First period

The playoff-starved Edmonton Oilers were really pumped to be playing in their first NHL playoffs game in 11 years. Their enthusiasm showed as they took a two-goal lead in the initial period on goals by Oscar Kelfbom and Milan Lucic. Lucic’s goal was a power play score, which ended the period well for the Oilers. The two teams both got off 10 shots on goal, but it was the upstart Oilers who dominated play. Edmonton was forechecking with the best of them, and hitting the San Jose Sharks along the boards with authority. Leon Draisaitl was especially noticeable as he powered his way to the net on several occasions showing his strength. Of course, playing on the same line as Conor McDavid certainly helps as he receives passes from the wonder kid.

Second period

The San Jose Sharks were determined to make a game of it, and did exactly that at 1:43 of the second period. Joe Ward was in the crease area to snatch a rebound past Cam Talbot. It was a power-play goal by Ward, and cut the Edmonton lead in half, and seemed to deflate the young team from Edmonton. The Sharks being the more experienced playoff team showed great confidence and at 5:22 Paul Martin tied the game after tapping in Tomas Hertl’s wraparound attempt. This goal ignited the Sharks and helped them complete a two-goal comeback.

This period displayed two near scoring chances for the stars of each team. Brent Burns had the puck near the left side of the Oiler net, and toe dragged the puck to attempt to have Talbot make the first move. Talbot stayed with the bearded Burns for what seemed like forever and went way out to nearly the faceoff circle to stop him. McDavid broke through two defenders and was being hounded as he shot a backhander on Jones, who came up big against the leading scorer in the NHL this season.

Third period

With the game tied at two, both teams were looking for an opening which never appeared. The play was definitely in the Sharks’ favor as they pummeled Talbot with 18 shots on net to try and steal Game 1. As the period ended, the game headed into overtime, and with the Sharks’ experience in the playoffs, they were in the driver’s seat.

Overtime

The San Jose Sharks again kept shooting, the sign of a good team. The result was an overtime goal by Melker Karlsson on a beautiful wrist shot past Talbot at 3:22 of extra play. Consequently, the Sharks have stolen home-ice away from the Oilers, and now can really put their opponent in jeopardy of going down two games to none in this hard fought series. The key to this game was how the Sharks were able to pull off a victory even without their excellent playmaking veteran Joe Thornton, who was sidelined with a lower body injury.

The numbers have it

The Sharks managed six power play opportunities but only scored on one of them. San Jose had the advantage in the faceoff circle by a 25-19 margin. The Oilers completely dominated with hits by crashing their opponents 50-34 in that department. But, maybe the key statistic is the shots on goal. San Jose out-shot the home ice Edmonton team by a 44-19 advantage showing they were the aggressor. One thing the young Oilers should have realized is the Sharks never panicked and kept their cool even when down by two goals.

The next game is Friday night in Edmonton, and it should be an entertaining affair. It’s also a game which Edmonton needs to win badly. Avoiding going into San Jose down two games on the road will not be a pleasant experience.

Of course, when you have Conor McDavid anything is possible.