- In Depth Look Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Options In 2017
- 5 Reasons Maryland Could Win The Big Ten This Year
- Saquon Barkley Has One More Year Of Brilliance With Nittany Lions
- Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (1/16/17)
- Steelers Hold Off Chiefs, Earn Trip To Foxborough
- Patriots Win Mistake Filled Contest
- Brock Osweiler Imitates Brian Hoyer Against The Patriots
- What To Make Of Notre Dame’s Defense
- Three Common Links From Timberwolves’ Three Straight Wins
- Why Tom Brady Should NOT Win MVP
Saquon Barkley Has One More Year Of Brilliance With Nittany Lions
-
- Updated: January 17, 2017
When the Penn State Nittany Lions entered the 2016 football season, there was one certainty on the horizon: running back Saquon Barkley was going to become a breakout college football star.
As a freshman, Barkley ran for 1,076 yards, while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also scored eight touchdowns during limited action. Barkley seemed like the chosen one during the 2016 season. However, college football featured some of the most electrifying running backs last year. The LSU Tigers had Leonard Fournette. Meanwhile, the Stanford Cardinal became America’s Team with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Nick Chubb also returned to the Georgia Bulldogs after a gruesome injury.
In fact, 2016 was the year of the running back. As a result, the Nittany Lions had to do something special for Barkley to earn national attention. Four months later, Penn State won the Big Ten East and defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship game.
Barkley wasn’t only productive, he was spectacular. He led the Nittany Lions with 1496 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes, scoring four more touchdowns. Barkley amassed 1898 total yards and he still only seems to be scratching the surface.
Barkley is able to run by defenders. He can jump over helpless defensive backs. He can also shake opponents into the ground. Barkley uses a deadly stiff arm when needed. Despite all of his open field antics, Barkley possesses great power. Matter of fact, Barkley can play receiver full time and fit in seamlessly.
It's been 44 years since a Nittany Lion won the Heisman Trophy and come 2017, Saquon Barkley could end that drought. pic.twitter.com/zRdVUFQrfw
— PSU Football Fans (@NittanyLionFB) January 17, 2017
Barkley will be in the running for the 2017 Heisman Trophy. However, he has a long hill to climb to hold the most coveted trophy in college football; 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson returns for his junior season. In addition to Jackson, Pro Football Focus has three more quarterbacks ranked ahead of Barkley right now. More importantly, running backs just don’t win the award that much.
The early season top 10 only features two running backs. Meanwhile, seven quarterbacks and one defensive player make the list. Only two running backs have won the Heisman Trophy since the turn of the century. They both came from Alabama. Therefore, an award will not represent Barkley’s value to the Penn State offense in 2017.
Saquon Barkley Does Not Need Heisman Trophy For Validation
As great as Barkley has been, he should be more productive next season. Barkley didn’t reach 100 yards rushing in nine games last year. However, he rushed for 167 or more yards in four games, including a pair of 200-yard games. Thanks to the 194-yard game against the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl, Barkley is on the forefront of everybody’s mind. He’s on the cusp of real stardom next season.
With improved play by quarterback Trace McSorley, Barkley may have more room to run in September. Penn State may also rely on the passing game more, so there’s a chance Barkley earns fewer touches. That can equate to more explosive plays out of the ground game.
Either way, Barkley is due to have another brilliant year with the Nittany Lions. Maybe it will lead to a College Football Playoff berth this time.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Janarion Grant Returns For Fifth Year With Rutgers Scarlet Knights - January 17, 2017
- Saquon Barkley Has One More Year Of Brilliance With Nittany Lions - January 17, 2017
- Nebraska Cornhuskers Rising As National Signing Day Approaches - January 16, 2017