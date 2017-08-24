- Satchel Paige And Bill Blair Were Negro League Legends… And Once, Houston Astros
Satchel Paige And Bill Blair Were Negro League Legends… And Once, Houston Astros
- Updated: August 24, 2017
There was a time, however brief, when Leroy “Satchel” Paige legendary right-handed pitcher and the groundbreaking second baseman, Jackie Robinson, each wore the uniform of the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs. As is well known, Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier by joining the Brooklyn Dodgers for the 1947 season, while Paige joined Cleveland the next year as a 42-year-old rookie.
Paige was a Monarch in 1935, as well as from 1939 to 1947.
The Astrodome Hosts Its First Legend
It could be said Paige was the first Astro, but the 59-year-old was never officially on the Houston roster. You could call Paige the first player to wear the new Astros uniform, but the rest of the team was either already ensconced in spring training at Cocoa Beach, FL (or en route) by early February 1965, and everyone must have had the new one.
This photo, taken February 7, 1965, was a full two months prior to the fabled first game in the newly-opened Astrodome, the 2-1 exhibition game won by the Astros over the Micky Mantle-led New York Yankees, April 9.
In a September 16, 2011, article by Houston baseball historian (and Society for American Baseball Research-SABR member), Bill McCurdy, he relates the story behind Paige and his odd and early Houston Astros connection. McCurdy titles his essay, “Satchel Paige: The Astrodome’s First Pitcher?” and that seems, ultimately, the most appropriate assessment.
McCurdy, through a friend, managed to get the above photo to longtime Houston sports scribe Mickey Herskowitz (now 84), who, in the 1960s and 70s, this reporter grew up reading in the Houston Post, and when that newspaper folded, the Houston Chronicle.
Herskowitz sent McCurdy this explanation of how on earth Satchel Paige not only ended up in Houston in February 1965, but how he ended up in the still-unopened Astrodome, and above all, how he ended up in a Houston Astros jersey, apparently pitching:
“Satchel had been through lean times, as he frequently had, and was in town as the ‘coach’ of one of the teams — maybe the Washington Generals — playing the Harlem Globetrotters. The game was at the old Sam Houston Coliseum (demolished in 1998, and formerly a downtown 9,200-seat arena for rock concerts, hockey, and wrestling).
The Day Negro League Star Bill Blair Was Drafted By the Astros
Southpaw pitcher Bill Blair also played with Satchel Paige and was happy to tell the stories on the day the Houston Astros drafted the 86-year-old on August 11, 2008.
If you’re trying to wrap your head around the built-in anachronism of the above statement, here’s clarity: The Astros selected Blair, who, at the time, lived in Dallas with his wife of more than six decades, Mozelle, in the June 5 draft of 2008, according to this MLB article by Krysten Oliphant. This was an honorary gesture by MLB, intended as a tip of the cap to surviving Negro League players who never had a chance to play in the major Leagues.
Without an actual spot on the 25-man roster, of course, Blair was given an honorary locker and an Astros uniform, with #23, a number abandoned months before by pitcher Jason Jennings, and a month before being adopted by newly-promoted SS Edwin Maysonet.
Brad Kyle
Johnny, the Ramones' influential guitarist, who passed away in 2004 at 55, was an avid baseball and New York Yankees fan since childhood. He even once ranked baseball above rock'n'roll in a personal Top 10 List!
Like Johnny, my love for rock is only equaled by my love for baseball and my hometown Houston Astros, present and past!
At TRS, you'll get full Astros coverage, minor league peeks, player profiles, interviews, MLB historical perspective, and maybe a little rock'n'roll!