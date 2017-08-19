Seahawks Lose George Fant To Knee Injury

Seahawks starting left tackle George Fant’s promising season is over after suffering a knee injury.

Friday evening, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Vikings in Week 2 of preseason action. During this game, the ‘Hawks starting offense was easily moving the ball against Minnesota’s second-string defense. Russell Wilson’s offense was moving so well at one point that the announcers made a point to discuss Fant’s heartwarming story.

Unfortunately, the happy discussion was short-lived as Fant suffered a devastating knee injury on the very next play when Justin Britt collapsed into his right leg. Fant hit the ground and immediately grasped at his knee. After much examination, Seattle’s training staff inflated an air cast around the knee and brought out the cart.

The starter at left tackle for the final 10 games of 2016, Fant was set up to be a key part of Seattle’s offense in 2017. The former tight end put on 20 pounds of muscle to increase his durability and had earned lots of praise from position coach Tom Cable.

An MRI confirmed a torn ACL for Fant, who will miss the entire season after knee surgery. Backup guard/tackle Rees Odhiambo should serve as his replacement after seeing snaps against the Vikings.

The Seahawks will now head into Week 3 once again searching for answers.