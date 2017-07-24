The Search Is Over, Chicharito Joins West Ham

It has been more than two years in the making, but West Ham United has signed a Premier League proven, international, legitimate number one striker. Mexican international and now former member of Bayer Leverkusen, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, is now a member of West Ham United. With the medical passed and the contact signed, the deal is official. Despite the player, his agent, multiple media outlets, and both his old and new club confirming the deal last week, the deal was not officially done until the contract was signed. With rumors of the transfer fee being shy of £20 million, and weekly wages totaling £140,000, including performance bonuses, Hernandez could work out to be a steal of a deal if he keeps his form up.

The Chicharito signing signals a new way of thinking for the club. Along with West Ham newcomer Marko Arnautovic, Chicharito is a proven Premier League goalscorer. Having played for Manchester United and scoring 37 goals for them in his Premier League tenure, Hernandez knows how to score in this league. He is a top competitor as he constantly features for his home country, Mexico, in their international competitions including the 2017 Confederation Cup where he scored one goal in Mexico’s 4th place finish.

His professional experience also includes playing for Real Madrid, as well as his previous club Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga. He brings with him experience and natural goal scoring ability which he has proven at all levels of competition. When asked about West Ham’s then impending signing, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stated he believes he will score 20 goals easy for the Hammers. He described him as a natural goal scorer who always seems to be where the ball is to score goals whether they are fortuitous or skillful.

It has been over two full seasons and West Ham havs finally found their elite striker. The club had been relying on the injury ridden Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho to do the job, however, both are not often fit and the team’s need for them to play often caused more injuries to occur. Carroll still has a fit on the team as an impact sub and target man. His towering presence makes him an immediate offensive threat and using him sparingly will maximize his time on the pitch, as ironic as that sounds, and will also increase his ability to score.

Chicharito is exactly what the fans and supporters of West Ham have been asking for: a proven, elite goal scorer. He is not a project, he is not a reclamation project. He knows how to score in the Premier League and understands the style of play, unlike last season’s last minute loanee Simone Zaza. West Ham is also trying to sign Raul Jiminez, Chicharito’s international teammate and Benfica striker as the squad number 2 striker. If done, the tandem should boost the attack of West Ham to a level recently unseen.

Much like Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, and Arnautovic, Hernandez is a signing of intent for West Ham and show they are not messing around with the upcoming season.