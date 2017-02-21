Seen At Astros Camp: Football, Jóse Fernández’ Glove, Oswalt, Alligator

Meetings, drills, and running continue at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Houston Astros’ new Spring Training facility they share with the Washington Nationals.

Related: All About the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

The loose and fun-loving bunch that they are, wacky diversions, good-natured kidding, and surprising shenanigans abound. Here are some tidbits of info gathered in just the first full week of Astros Spring Training.

Pigskin Over Horsehide

No one was surprised when CF George Springer tossed around a football to Jose Altuve, Jake Marisnick, and Josh Reddick. It was Springer who, last spring, wore a Houston Texans helmet during the Astros’ impromptu basketball tourney. In fact, Reddick was doing his best toe-the-boundary-line Julio Jones impression:

Related: The Chronicles of Reddick

McCullers: Glove and Memories

Starting pitcher, Lance McCullers, Jr., is working on two new changeup grips this spring. He previously tossed in an occasional upper-80s change to his arsenal of fastballs and power curves.

Last week, in the Houston Chronicle, McCullers was quoted as saying, “Everything I throw is hard, hard, hard, and I’m trying to get a little ‘stop and go’ in my game, a little more ‘pitchability,’ so to speak. So, I think I’m going to try some new things out.”

McCullers plans to get the advice (on the new pitch) from veteran starters Dallas Keuchel, Collin McHugh, and Charlie Morton, as well as Astros catcher Brian McCann, who caught McCullers for the first time February 16.

Related: McCullers Pitches For Pups and a Pennant

Meanwhile, McCullers will be sporting the Wilson glove model (A2K) of the late Miami Marlins pitcher, Jóse Fernández, this season (below). Fernández was killed in a tragic boating accident last September. Tampa native McCullers and Fernández had trained together (during summers and offseasons) when the former was about 15, and Fernández was a couple years older. “Jóse was a good friend of mine, and when he tragically passed away last year, I ordered a couple of gloves through Wilson,” McCullers said, Monday. “I have a couple more coming that are some of his other models, as well, that I plan to use throughout the year, just to keep his memory alive.”

Related: Astros Respond to Fernández’ Passing

Glove Day, Monday, also brought Altuve and Carlos Correa their custom Wilson gloves.

More of McCullers, from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com: McCullers and his agent, Scott Boras, visited orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache in Los Angeles, in October, and got good news. The way McCullers holds the baseball and his arm action on his curveball puts minimal stress on his elbow.

McCullers, owner of a 6-5 record in 2016, with a 3.22 ERA in only 14 starts, struck out 106 in 81 innings. This was between DL stints for a sore shoulder and elbow discomfort, thought to be caused by the violent action exerted to execute his curve, thrown 41% of the time last season. This year, McTaggart reported, he’s focusing on staying more even with his body and not letting his arm float so far behind.

The Wizard of Os

Former Astros pitcher, Roy Oswalt, showed up Tuesday, at the invitation of manager A.J. Hinch. Oswalt, a recent inductee into the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame, amassed 143 wins in his decade-long Houston career (second only to the late Joe Niekro‘s franchise-leading 144).

Tuesday (in a McTaggart-penned MLB.com article), “Oswalt said his biggest message to the pitchers is to prepare their arms and bodies to do more. Oswalt was a durable starter who had seven seasons of at least 200 innings, including three of at least 230. His career high was 241 2/3 in ’05 (his second straight 20-win campaign). He threw 20 complete games in his career.”

Last season, fatigue seemed to not only beset the Astros’ starting rotation, at times, but some of the relievers, as well.

“A lot of guys prepare themselves just to get to 200 innings, and I think if you prepare yourself more to pitch beyond that, it’s going to make it that much better,” Oswalt said.

“When I was in Spring Training, I told the guys all the time, ‘I prepare myself to throw 300 innings and then when you only throw 230, 240, it’s like a day off.’ You train your body and arm to do more than you’re supposed to do. You shouldn’t train to do exactly what you’re going to do. You should train to do more.”

Alligator Tail Bites

What may look like a National Enquirer headline at first glance, is actually a menu item at the Astros’ (and Washington Nationals’) new Ballpark of the Palm Beaches facility.

Hold onto your alligator wallet, though. To get ‘Gator Tail Bites, you and 14 friends have to shell out a total of $900 for a suite at a game this spring in the new Ballpark. But, those 900 smackers will also get you crab cake sliders, ahi tuna, burgers, grilled chicken, quesadillas, and fish tacos. “There are some nice salad options and some pretty fancy desserts,” says Brady Ballard, general manager at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in a recent Palm Beach Post article.

For the field box and bleacher crowd, hot dogs and burgers, Philly cheese steaks, nachos, sausages, shish kebabs, popcorn, ice cream, funnel cakes, and more will be the food options of choice.

The two tenant teams have inspired the branding for many of the concession stands and portable stands in the stadium’s concourse, which bear names like The Capitol Hill Grill, Lone Star Cantina, and H-Town Bar and Grill. The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches warms up the turnstiles for the first time February 28, in a game between the Astros and Nats.