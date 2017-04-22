Seismic Shift In Baseball: Astros’ Chris Devenski Re-Defines Bullpen Roles

Paradigm shifts rarely engender press releases; nor are they accompanied by parades. Too bad, because a pitching fissure has opened in the Houston Astros’ bullpen, and the earthquake will soon be felt by MLB. Thank Chris Devenski.

He finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016, and if he wore Yankee pinstripes or socks of red, he’d be as ubiquitous as Unicorn Frappuccinos (but far more popular).

Last year, Devenski logged innings as both a starter and reliever, going 4-4 with a 2.16 ERA, a .914 WHIP and 104 strikeouts against only 20 walks in 108.1 innings.

On paper, Devenski is responsible for one of Houston’s 11 wins so far this season (through April 21), with a record good enough for the team to be in the early stages of running away with the AL West, at 12-5, three games up on the second-place A’s. In reality, however, Devo has enjoyed the leverage-heavy responsibility of holding leads and even closing, contributing to many more wins.

In fact, on Thursday in Houston, the Astros’ right-hander scored a seven-out save, the first one by a reliever entering with a lead of three or fewer runs (non-mop-up) in over four years. The Tigers’ Drew Smyly did so in April 2013, in a win over the Yankees.

Devenski entered that game in the 7th with two on and two out, with the ‘Stros up by two. He quickly retired the first four Angels he faced, before giving up a solo shot to Mike Trout to start the 9th. He struck out the final two batters to end the game, stranding runners at second and third. Save #1 on the season, and he’s not even the team’s closer…usually.

Video: Watch Devenski pick up his 2nd career save, logging whiff after whiff in Thursday’s game

Therein lies the genius of manager A.J. Hinch. A well-known practitioner of the “long line-up,” versatility, and mound match-ups, Hinch’s team has no announced official closer. One night, it might be Ken Giles; another, maybe Luke Gregerson, or Will Harris. You may see James Hoyt or Michael Feliz shutting down the 9th. Or, a 2.1 inning closer like Devenski was on Thursday.

“He’s pitched his way into this super-utility role,” Hinch said this week. “He’s probably the hottest pitcher on the planet, and that’s what earns him the right to get those last outs.”

New Traditionalists

While this may not sound new–after all, Cleveland’s Andrew Miller shouldered a lot of the heavy bullpen lifting in the Indians’ playoff run last fall–other teams seem to be toying with stronger and longer relief stints, if they’ve got the horses to do it.

The question, though, at least for using this construct for an entire season (and not just the playoffs and their run-up), is whether arms and bodies will tire sooner and more frequently.

Twice in this season’s first seven games, Hinch used Devenski in 4-inning stints that stretched into extra innings, with the Astros winning both games. The price tag for such usage? After those marathon appearances, Devo got three and four days off, respectively. And, well he should have.

Hinch laid out the plan this way, after one of those games: “It’s not easy. But we needed him to get two of our four wins. When the situation calls for it, I can stretch him out. It does cost us the next couple days (with him being unavailable), which is why it’s key to win those games when I use him that way.”

So far, Devenski is sporting a dapper 1.35 ERA in his 13.1 innings, and has sat down 25 on strikes, with only one walk. He’s got a BAA of .149, with an OPS-against of .465.

Pinpointing the reason for the rise in strikeouts, the pitcher with the ankle-breaking change-up recently explained, “I think my fastball command has been a little better, and it has had good action on it. My slider, which I worked hard on this offseason, has been working so I think it is just all the hard work I’ve put in is starting to pay off.”

Since breaking in last season, the 26-year-old Devenski leads MLB relief pitchers (with 100 or more innings) in ERA (2.08) and WHIP (0.88).

A former 25th-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2011 (out of Cal State-Fullerton), Devenski came to Houston in the trade that sent Brett Myers to Chicago in 2012. He yo-yoed between the rotation and the bullpen as a minor leaguer (but spent more time starting), at one point throwing a 16-strikeout, one-walk no-hitter for Class A Quad Cities.

The Devo Revo

Dave Sheinin, in his April 21, 2017 Washington Post article, speaks of a “bullpen revolution” emerging in Houston, and explains baseball’s increased use of high leverage, long-duration relief pitchers:

“According to the Play Index tool at the indispensable Baseball-Reference.com, it is happening all over. In 2016, through the season’s first 20 days, there were 20 instances of a reliever pitching two or more innings in a game in which his average leverage index was 1.5 or greater. (Leverage index is a measure of how critical each plate appearance is to the outcome of the game, with 1.0 being average and 2.0 or greater being high-leverage. An average leverage index of 1.5 or greater for an outing simply means the pitcher was pitching in higher-than-average situations throughout.)

“In 2017 there have been 27, an increase of 35 percent. Devenski alone accounts for three of them.”

Piggy in the Middle

Skipping Triple-A altogether, Devo may actually be inventing a role: What others would call “middle reliever,” I would call “middle starter.” In other words, he’s ready to finish the game from the 6th inning on, if needed.

This concept isn’t new to the Houston organization. Four springs ago, newly-arrived Houston GM Jeff Luhnow proposed a system-wide tandem pitching scheme with his starters, known as “piggy-backing.”

From the March 28, 2013 Houston Chronicle: “‘I don’t believe that it’s ever been done (in baseball) at the Triple-A and Double-A levels,’ Luhnow said. ‘It’s been done at the lower levels. When I was with the Cardinals, we did it at both of the A-ball levels.’

“He added: ‘It worked very well. It’s anecdotal. But we found pitchers were healthier and we suffered very few injuries as a result of this.’

“Luhnow hinted at the idea during the offseason. After evaluating the Astros’ big-league team and minor-league players throughout spring training, the GM recently made a decision to make the ground-breaking move.

“‘Pitchers who pitch well get the same amount of innings as they would get in a five-man rotation,’ Luhnow said. ‘It enables you to guarantee all eight of those starters’ innings. What happens in a five-man rotation, a lot of times, is middle relievers get a whole lot of innings. And we feel like these eight starters at all four of our full-season (minor-league) levels are the priority to get the innings.’

“‘The primary purpose is to allocate your innings to your starters and not limit it to your starters. We’ve got more than five. You could argue we have nine. We’ve really got nine (AAA) starters.'”

Finally, in offering further rationale: “Among many reasons behind the tandem push, is a ‘credible’ theory that starting pitchers suffer injuries after they become fatigued late in a game, and hit a 90-to-120 pitch count. ‘We protect our young arms by not allowing them to get that far,’ Luhnow said.” While it’s unclear if the tandem scheme is still being used anywhere in the Houston organization, we know Luhnow and Hinch are certainly familiar, and the “piggy-backing” concept may be experiencing a whisper of a comeback, even if not officially. Dallas Keuchel is the only starter still with the team who has had experience, in 2013, with the tandem system, while with the then-AAA Oklahoma City team.

Chris Devenski may not be the first to be utilized in this not-your-father’s-bullpen way, but his results, and the creativity of his manager to slot him into games appropriately (while assuring he’s rested), is making him the poster boy of the high-leverage reliever.

“Chris Devenski has the ability to be able to handle different game plans and not just be a ‘stuff guy’ with the fastball and changeup, and he’s able to disrupt the timing of hitters,” Hinch said. “It’d be hard to argue that there’s been a better reliever.

“From what I’ve seen, there’s been no one better.”

Video: Watch little-seen team-produced interview with Devenski, talking about growing up, learning the game, and his faith journey