The Minnesota Timberwolves and Shabazz Muhammed are nearing a deal to get the former UCLA standout wing to return. The dynamic scorer has spent all four of his NBA seasons coming off the bench for the Wolves and is coming off hauling in his second fewest points per game. Muhammed has often frustrated Wolves fans with his inability to play team basketball as he has never averaged more than 1 assist a game in his career. Once he gets the ball he has one idea in his mind, which is play isolation ball and score on his defender.

Muhammed was initially given a qualifying offer from the Wolves making him a restricted agent which meant that he could sign with any team and the Timberwolves would have the right to match the offer. However, with the signings of Jimmy Butler, Jamal Crawford, and Taj Gibson, his rights were renounced by the Wolves making him an unrestricted free agent for the off-season. Muhammed will likely spend another season coming off the bench and providing instant offense as he has done in his four seasons at the Target Center.

Shabazz Muhammed has signed for a veteran minimum of $1.6 million, and his Bird Rights restore with Minnesota next summer for a longer term deal. He will likely be upset at the market price for him and will work extra hard to perform in the regular season to raise his value. Likewise, the Wolves will get a hungry scorer who is out to prove himself. If the Timberwolves are to break their playoff drought than good bench play is something they need. As far too often last season the starting unit would dominate games only to watch the bench unit come in and sacrifice big leads. This has been bolstered by the return of Shabazz Muhammed. Welcome home.