Shane Doan Has Had Epic Career With Arizona Coyotes

Captain Coyote must decide his future

After playing for 20 years with the same team, it’s about time that captain Shane Doan decides if he is hanging up his skates, or giving it another go for next season. He has 1538 games under his belt, and that’s a long time to be playing the grueling game of hockey at the NHL level.

His body has taken a toll, and injuries come more frequently, lasting longer than during his youthful years. Scoring 402 goals and 569 assists puts him within striking range of accumulating that 1,000 point plateau. That is IF he decides to come back next season.

Many factors will be taken into consideration by Doan. He’s a family man first, and has always stated that he needs to discuss his future with his family before making any decisions in his hockey career. Let it be known that the Doan family is quite settled here in the Valley of the Sun, and moving elsewhere was not something they wanted to do. When Doan was a subject of trade rumors over the past several years, his unique loyalty to Arizona was evident.

How do you replace a player like Shane Doan?

You don’t. You can’t.

He’s been respected by the entire NHL as a class act, and a super nice guy. Unless you’re lined up against him on the ice. Then, all bets are off. His competitiveness and desire to win take over his actions. He exemplifies the consummate power forward in the NHL. He will go into the corners with ruthless abandon, and you better get out of his way if you value your body.

To put it bluntly, he is the heart and soul of the Arizona Coyotes, and no player can step into his role and be comparable.

There will be another captain on the Coyotes if Shane Doan does decide to retire, and it will more than likely be Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The team has already begun the process of getting OEL in the limelight and he is very capable of taking over the reins. Some say that Max Domi should be considered, and seeing how Connor McDavid moved into that role at a very young age, there’s nothing to stop Domi from doing likewise.

As far as who on the Coyotes can play his position, it would appear that young, talented forward Christian Fischer would be given a chance in that role. Physically he is close to Doan’s size and weight, and plays a similar game.

Doan would make an excellent coach

If retirement is Doan’s choice, his experience, demeanor, and skills would qualify him to be an exceptional coach. Perhaps coaching in Tucson or in Phoenix would help him to maintain his lifestyle he and his family love here in the desert. Of course, just because an NHL player has played the game for as long as he has doesn’t guarantee his success as a coach. Wayne Gretzky was the greatest player to lace up skates in the league, but fell way short as an NHL coach.

There’s just no way that Shane Doan just leaves his life of hockey out in the desert to fade away. He will be involved in some way, and it will indeed serve the NHL well to still have him in some capacity.

You see when they made Shane Doan, they broke the mold.

Here’s to you Doaner! Whatever you decide, you will do it with dignity and professionalism because that’s just the way you are.