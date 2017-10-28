Sharks Edge Sabres, Take Series

The Buffalo Sabres took on the San Jose Sharks for the second time in this young season, this time on the Sabres’ turf. And again, like the last time these two teams played, the Sharks got the victory by a final score of 3-2.

Sharks Scored First

The San Jose Sharks lit the lamp first against Sabres net minder Robin Lehner. Joonas Donskoi scored his third goal of the season. Donskoi scored at the 9:12 mark of the opening period. The Sabres would have to come from behind yet again.

Sabres Net Two

The Buffalo Sabres eventually evened the score at 1-1. Sabres forward Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play at the 2:55 mark of the second period against Sharks goalie Aaron Dell. O’Reilly scored his fourth of the season from Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhardt. Later on in the period, the Sabres would take the lead. Jason Pominville added to the population and his pleasant play by plotting his sixth goal of the season. The goal was assisted Jack Eichel and Evander Kane. Primary goal scoring is helpful when a team is trying to win hockey games. However, the lead would not last.

Sharks Tie It Up

San Jose Sharks center man Chris Tierney scored late in the second period. And by late, I mean 12 seconds left in the second period. The goal was assisted by Melker Karlsson and Timo Meier. The Sabres had just killed off a penalty, so they looked a little lax in their own zone, waiting for the period to whine down.

Couture Comes Through

Toward the end of the third period, Sharks forward Logan Couture plotted his eighth goal of the season in front of family and friends. The goal was assisted by Tomas Hertl and Justin Braun. Couture grew up a Sabres fan and wears number 39 in honor of Sabres legendary goalie Dominik Hasek.

Odds And Ends

Sharks backup Aaron Dell got his first win of the season. Kyle Okposo collected his second point of the season. Hopefully it can be a confidence booster for the struggling Sabres forward. Next up, the Sabres head back out west for a duel with the Arizona Coyotes on November 2nd.

Three Stars Of The Game

1. Aaron Dell

2. Logan Couture

3. Ryan O’Reilly