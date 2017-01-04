Should Bill O’Brien And The Texans Part Ways?

The Wild Card round is days away, and yet Houston fans are thinking of yet another possible frustrating offseason.

Right before the Texans/Titans kickoff on Sunday morning, NFL Insider for Fox Sports Jay Glazer dropped a tweet that put O’Brien’s future in question.

Surprise opening could be Texans, if they lose early in playoffs I can see O’Brien/team agreeing to part ways — good candidate on market — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 1, 2017

This obviously sent some shockwaves through the news world given that O’Brien is the first coach in franchise history to have three winning seasons in a row (9-7, 9-7, 9-7). He also led his team to two back-to-back division titles and the first two victories against Indianapolis in Lucas Oil Stadium. O’Brien has achieved some impressive feats with the Texans, especially when you consider the quarterback conundrums and surprising defensive meltdowns at times. He even made Brandon Weeden look good for a couple games! So why might he be heading out the door?

It’s no secret that O’Brien has long butted heads with general manager Rick Smith. Multiple outlets have reported that the duo has never gelled. There are a few examples of this friction, but just load up the clip from episode five of “Hard Knocks” where the duo is trying to figure out whether to cut Charles James or Jumal Rolle. O’Brien really wanted to keep James, but Smith wanted Rolle. They went point-for-point for a good five minutes until O’Brien conceded and said that they would cut James if Rolle couldn’t be traded. From the outside, the conversation was civil but you could still see the tension between the two.

And don’t forget about this whole Brock Osweiler mess.

Last offseason, owner Bob McNair directed Smith to find him a franchise quarterback. Well, Smith went out and signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract. The introductory press conference was a bit odd given how much O’Brien raved about Peyton Manning’s understudy, especially with the two only meeting face-to-face minutes before the conference started. CBS Sports and Jason La Canfora later reported that the signing was completely at the management level, and O’Brien was just along for the ride. Strangely, Houston Chronicle writer John McClain told Pro Football Talk Live that both O’Brien and Smith made the decision to pursue Osweiler. Something just isn’t adding up.

Having a coach and general manager fail to get along is nothing new; just ask Bills GM Doug Whaley and all of the former coaches in Buffalo. Like Houston, a divisive quarterback (EJ Manuel) was at the center of the dispute. Quarterback issues also caused a falling out in San Francisco this season, although the 2-14 record probably didn’t help. Toxic relationships just don’t breed success, and it might be best for O’Brien to skip town. However, there are some issues to consider with firing him.

McNair wants a Super Bowl victory. He has made that extremely clear over the last few years. Unfortunately, the Texans stand almost no chance of hosting a Super Bowl this February with the quarterback questions and possible games against the Chiefs or Patriots. Firing O’Brien and finding a coach that gets along with Smith would most likely set the team back a few years, which would be a tricky proposition considering that JJ Watt and Vince Wilfork have both considered retirement. Even DeAndre Hopkins has expressed distinct frustration with his contract status and the offense in general. Another step in the wrong direction might be enough to send him packing, leaving a huge hole in Houston’s passing game.

Granted, the Texans offense hasn’t quite improved under O’Brien’s tutelage. He’s dealt with running back injuries and played enough quarterbacks to start a swing band, but many coaches have done better with less talent. The unit has gone from 14th, to 21st, to 28th in points scored in O’Brien’s three years on the job. Under Gary Kubiak and armed with stability behind center, the Texans started at 28th in points in 2006 and peaked at 8th in 2012. There was solid growth almost every year. Unfortunately, the unit dropped down to 31st in 2013 with the onset of the Schaubpocalypse. It’s hard to score points when your quarterback breaks the record for consecutive games with a pick-six. At least he still had a better completion percentage and fewer interceptions than Osweiler…

Could O’Brien’s offense set the league on fire if he gets a stable quarterback? Honestly, who knows. Tom Savage showed marked improvement over Osweiler, but only when running the no-huddle offense. He struggled early in games during his playing time this season, and he is the most familiar with O’Brien’s system. Hopefully, Houston hasn’t seen Savage’s ceiling. Even with the quarterback inconsistency, there have been glimpses of greatness this season. CJ Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin have both turned into reliable pass catchers while Lamar Miller has gone over 1,000 rushing yards. Even Will Fuller and Hopkins have had some highlight-reel plays. Unfortunately, those moments have been few and far between. Simply put, Houston’s offense still needs work.

Offensive issues aside, firing O’Brien would most likely send Romeo Crennel off to the great unknown as well. The two coaches have a shared history in New England, and there is a strong sense of loyalty and friendship. This would be a huge loss as the Texans defense has enjoyed its best production in franchise history under Crennel’s tutelage. In three seasons, the Texans defense has gone from 16th, to third, to first overall in yards allowed even during a season with injuries to Watt, Clowney, Wilfork, Kevin Johnson, and John Simon. Crennel has worked wonders in Houston, and losing him would possibly be worse than losing O’Brien. Additionally, linebackers coach Mike Vrabel, Patriots great that he is, might also defect if both O’Brien and Crennel leave. This loss would be just as devastating.

Vrabel has coached up Clowney, Simon, Brian Cushing, Whitney Mercilus, and Benardrick McKinney during his time with the Texans. The biggest improvement has been with McKinney as he went from a second-round draft pick to the Texans’ leading tackler (129 along with five sacks and one forced fumble) in only his second season. The next closest tackler on the Texans is Cushing with 65. That’s quite the gap in production.

If the parties mutually part ways, who will take over the Texans? There are already six head coaching vacancies with interviews already in process. Heavy hitters like Josh McDaniels and Kyle Shanahan are conducting interviews this week and could be deep in negotiations by the time Smith is ready to conduct interviews. His best remaining options for an offensive-minded head coach would be Anthony Lynn of the Bills and Harold Goodwin of the Cardinals. Both teams heavily feature running backs but love to stretch the field with speedsters. These coaches would be the best fits with the existing personnel. Hopefully, they would get along with Smith.

If Lynn joined the Texans, he could possibly bring Tyrod Taylor to town, which would give Houston a multi-dimensional, albeit oft-injured, player that would be motivated to produce after Doug Whaley benched him for a horrifically bad EJ Manuel. With Goodwin, on the other hand, the Texans would need to fix Osweiler, keep working with Savage, or start out fresh with a new draft pick. Savage would have the best arm for Goodwin’s offense, but Osweiler’s contract is the elephant in the room that could push him back into the starting lineup. Of course, imploding in the playoffs Hoyer-style could permanently send Osweiler to the bench.

Boy, this situation is a tricky one. Losing O’Brien could set the whole team back a couple of years. On the other hand, the friction between him and Smith could make Houston an unbearable place to play. Goodbye free agents.

So what should Bill O’Brien and Rick Smith do?

Honestly, they should part ways. O’Brien is a hell of a coach with a great staff and an even better personality, but he needs more control over the roster. It just doesn’t appear to be that way in Houston. Osweiler aside, the mass exodus of free agent offensive linemen has shown that offense isn’t as high of a priority. You would think that O’Brien having some sort of say in the matter would lead to players like Brandon Brooks or Ben Jones sticking around. Sadly, this hasn’t been the case.

In the words of Mark Wahlberg, “I am a peacock, you gotta let me fly!” Now just picture O’Brien screaming that in his headset…with the F word added three or four times to make it his own.