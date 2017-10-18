Should Kyle Kuzma Be A Starter?

When Kyle Kuzma was selected late in the first round, there was no one thinking he was going crack the starting line up this season. However, the biggest story of the Los Angeles Lakers so far, through Summer League and preseason, has been his stellar play. When a player is drafted late in the first round, they are expected to come off the bench in small amounts. Kuzma has had other plans and has exceeded expectations. He even led the Lakers and all rookies in scoring in the preseason. Over the past few drafts, the Lakers have found diamonds in the rough late in the first and early second rounds. Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., and Ivica Zubac were all late picks in the draft that turned into steals. Now it looks like the scouting department for the Lakers did it again this season picking Kuzma after so many other teams passed on him.

How they got him

The path to select Kuzma was a rocky one, because they had to make a trade to get the 27th pick. The trade upset some fans because they gave up D’Angelo Russell, who was the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. The trade was initially made to get rid of Timofey Mozgov’s terrible contract and free up cap space. But now Lakers fans would probably trade Kuzma straight up for Russell, no questions asked. Russell caused locker room drama and certainly would not have the same chemistry with Lonzo Ball that Kuzma has.

Why he is not starting

The reason why Kuzma is not starting is that there is simply too much talent ahead of him at the small and power forward spots. Julius Randle (who is injured for now), Nance, and Brandon Ingram will all be competing for minutes at the forward positions this season. Both Randle and Ingram were lottery picks not too long ago, so it is easy to see why they are hesitant to pull them from the starting lineup. One can’t help but wonder if Kuzma were drafted higher would he be the one getting the minutes?

Another thing holding Kuzma back, for now, is his fit alongside center Brook Lopez. Lopez has the ability to spot up and hit threes at the center spot so he can stretch the floor. This makes him better-suited play in a frontcourt with either Randle or Nance Jr. based on their skill sets. Kuzma actually fits better alongside Andrew Bogut or Ivica Zubac, who both will be coming off the bench competing for the second unit center spot.

Why he may be the starter in the near future

Kuzma has already shown flashes of potential to be a great player on both sides of the ball. He is the prototypical modern day stretch four in today’s NBA. He can move his feet well at 6’9 and can shoot the three with consistency. If Luke Walton wants to replicate the same small ball style that he coached in Golden State, then Kuzma should be the guy the Lakers turn too at power or small forward. His body may not be as beefy as Randle’s, yet he is not as skinny as Ingram either. His body is NBA ready because he stayed at Utah three seasons, and this means he can get a rebound down low if needed. The fans have already shown their love for the rookie with long Kuuuuz chants and his jersey is already back ordered online.

If Kuzma starts by the end of this season or even if he doesn’t, it is pretty safe to say the Lakers made a great pick selecting him. He will easily play his way into the starting lineup if he continues to play well. This rookie class is sure to go down in Lakers history as either a complete bust or a legendary success with all the hype coming into the season. For now, they have hope that Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma can become a dynamic duo moving forward.