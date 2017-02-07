Sights And Sounds From New England Patriot’s Super Bowl LI Parade

There have been many victory parades through downtown Boston over the last decade and a half, in fact, 10 since 2002. And while there’s been curse breakers, drought busters, and a dynasty who trudges down Tremont every couple of years, there was a little bit of something special in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI rolling rally Tuesday, February 7, 2017. For reasons most people are well aware of and will not be further discussed.

While the temperatures were vastly improved from conditions two years ago, as opposed to having to clear record levels of snow, the wintry mix joined the fray for the celebration, as the reported some million who turned out braved a mix of rain and snow in preparation for the passing duck boats.



The Patriots erased a Super Bowl record 25-point deficit to capture their 5th title. The franchise trails just the Pittsburgh Steelers (6) in total Super Bowl victories. But there’s little need to explain what makes the Patriots’ dynastic run so special; a package of endlessly successful seasons paired behind the tutelage of Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady. And that dynasty intends on going nowhere anytime soon. The team will look to reload, and as Belichick put it in his post-game press conference Sunday, “we’re already five weeks behind in the 2017 season.”

While there’s no doubt the man that never seems to turn it off is looking forward to next season, there’s no hesitation that there’s an air of excitement for the players to take some time off after the exhausting season-long grind. Plenty of celebration to be had before 100% of attentions turn towards a 6th title.

Yes, the long-standing suffering in Boston has long since been replaced with a city-wide domination of sports. From the loveable losers to hated for their success, Boston can’t hear your tears over their joy.

We can’t all be Patrick McGillicuddy, a child so spoiled by success that in his 13 years on this planet he’s managed to see just three without a banner raised, but spirits remain pretty high for New England sports fans.

And also in case you missed it, Tom Brady continues to troll Roger Goodell, riding along with a nifty “Roger That” shirt draped overboard, with the latest ring to be designed later situated on a not so subtle finger of choice.

During the #PatriotsParade, Tom Brady rode in a duck boat that was draped in a T-shirt reading, “Roger that” https://t.co/yw8L7qsKCy pic.twitter.com/xpiCcp9xcm — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 8, 2017



