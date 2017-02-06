Six Nations: Round 1 Talking Points – Ireland vs Scotland

Vern Cotter is determined to end his final year as Scottish head coach with a bang. The ever improving Scotland continued the good form they showed in the Autumn Internationals after a thoroughly convincing performance against Ireland, in what was arguably the game of the weekend.

Ireland looked lost in the first half, unable to make their defence click. The Scottish back-line, possibly the most dangerous in the tournament, took full advantage of the space provided to them as Stuart Hogg and Alex Dunbar racked up three tries between them in the first half. The defence of the Irish back three, Rob Kearney, Simon Zebo and Keith Earls, was particularly poor throughout the game. However, the problem seemed to stem from the management. The Irish drift defence was played very tight, meaning players were getting in each other’s way and the wingers were left with too much area to cover in the drift, allowing Scotland to make yards and Hogg to score both of his tries.

The only aspect of the game the Irish outshined the Scots in during the first half was the scrum. That aside, the Scottish took advantage of the malfunctioning Irish lineout, slow line speed, and just general lack of awareness. Case in point was the Alex Dunbar try: catching the ball in the lineout and walking straight through a gap due to a numbers mismatch, and that’s ignoring the fact that nobody in the Irish pack asked why a centre was standing in the lineout.

In the second half Ireland were able to gain back some momentum, even taking the lead entering the final ten minutes. The Irish forwards managed to link up well for Iain Henderson to barge his way over the line. Paddy Jackson had a hard time of managing his back-line, mainly due to the Scottish defence constantly bearing down on him but coped well and didn’t implode under the pressure, even managing to make a brilliant break which led to a try of his own. Ireland were unable to keep their lead, two penalties given away in their own half was enough to let the game slip away.

Scotland are showing more and more of the potential they possess as Cotter’s plans look to be finally taking shape. Before the tournament started Ireland were lamented as the one team who could possibly prevent England from a grand slam, but unless they straighten out their problems, they may struggle to finish in the top half of the table.