Six Nations Round 2: Talking Points – Italy vs Ireland

While Conor O’Shea’s Italy seemed to have some positive points to take from last week’s game against Wales, any good will the Italians may have had is well and truly gone. Ireland, on the other hand, needed a good performance, for their own sake’s more than anything, after a demoralizing performance in Edinburgh last weekend. Ireland will feel satisfied with a score line of 10-63, their most points scored in a Six Nations match, earning the first ever winning bonus point in the Six Nations.

We’ll start with the bad. That means Italy.

For the second week running, Italy haven’t been able to get a good run at a match. While last week there was some semblance of hope in the first half, this week there was nothing redeeming for the Italians. Ireland set a marker early in the game for the pressure they would put on Italy’s defence, and it just proved to be too much for the Italians to handle. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what isn’t working for the Italians. They know they can pull off big wins. Their win against South Africa during the Autumn Internationals proves as much. They have the players. Sergio Parisse, Michelle Campagnaro, Edoardo Gori, Carlo Canna, and Simone Favaro have all shown they are of international quality. That leaves the structure. Once a player breaks the defensive line, the Italians go into panic mode. Then it’s every man for themselves, sometimes the individual brilliance of players is enough for Italy to pull through and reset but Ireland didn’t give them much chance today, holding onto the ball and playing deep in the Italians territory.

Next up on the bad side was Ireland’s defence. While the score line may lead you to believe the Irish defence worked well today, it is slightly misleading. Ireland’s defensive strategy mainly consisted of not letting Italy have the ball, which proved the most effective course of action; when Italy had the ball, Ireland’s poor defence made them look dangerous. While not giving up the ball may be a viable option against this current Italy team, it most certainly won’t be against stronger opposition like England or Wales. The speed of the Irish pack to the ruck was a positive note but overall, tackling and defensive positioning left a lot to be desired.

Now onto the good.

First up is the Irish scrum. Despite two-thirds of their front row being changed since last week, Ireland’s scrum continued to hold firm. It’s encouraging to see Cian Healy truly back up to an international standard and that the Irish pack can continue to hold firm with first and second choice hookers unavailable. Both Niall Scannell and James Tracy have proven they can perform well at this level even with only one cap between them. Ireland made a point of asserting dominance in the scrum early, just as they did last week. And just as Scotland did last week, Italy avoided scrummaging at all costs. This will bode well for Ireland going forward as none of their remaining opposition have shown significant capability in their scrum as of yet.

Next is CJ Stander, who won this week’s CJ Stander award (it’s getting seriously ridiculous at this point). Stander’s recent performances must be increasingly frustrating for SARU after denying him a place in the South African national squad on the basis of him being ‘too small for the back row.’ In addition to his usual ferocious work rate, Stander managed to rack up a hat trick of tries for himself, the first forward to do so in the Six Nations since Michel Crauste in 1962. The South African native has made it increasingly hard for Munster teammate, Peter O’Mahony, to regain his place in the Irish team; not exactly a bad thing for Irish rugby as a whole.

Craig Gilroy also couldn’t let Stander steal all the glory, scoring a hat trick of his own in just 14 minutes from first to last try after replacing Robbie Henshaw in the second half. Gilroy’s performance asked serious questions of the starting back three’s place in the squad. While Keith Earls scored two tries of his own, both were fairly simple walk-ins from the wing. Gilroy has shown what a quick, smart winger can do when given the opportunity. And with Ireland’s depth on the wing, there should be no place for bad performances and second chances.

And the final point on Ireland’s performance is Paddy Jackson. With all talk indicating that Johnny Sexton will walk back into a starting position once he’s ready, the question must be asked. Why? Sexton hasn’t played a full 80 minutes of international rugby since last year’s Six Nations, and even then wasn’t his best form in a green jersey. The last time he earned his reputation was during the 2015 Six Nations. And while Jackson’s tenure in the number 10 shirt hasn’t exactly been flush with success, it is hard to criticise Jackson’s recent performances. Jackson has stood out in both Six Nations games so far and with a 93% kick success rate so far this year, it could be foolish to drop him before Ireland face France, especially if there is any doubt in Sexton’s ability to survive 80 minutes against a very physical French team.