Sparked By Suddenly Alive Bats, White Sox Win Fifth Straight

Three home runs and three errors. That was the tale of the tape Friday evening, as the Chicago White Sox beat their AL Central division rival Detroit Tigers by a 7-3 score to help win their fifth straight and move into sole possession of first in the division. Taking full advantage of two straight errors by Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos in the eighth inning, the Sox would get the go-ahead runs on a two-out two-run RBI single from Geovany Soto.

Going 23 scoreless innings before their current winning streak, the White Sox bats have really awoken since that point; outscoring their opponents 38-13 in that span.

It was the continued great play of Avisail Garcia at the plate that really helped spark the Sox lineup yet again, though. After trailing 2-0 after an inning of a play, Garcia hit the second of two mammoth back-to-back homers by him and Todd Frazier to leadoff the second and tie the game.

Frazier talking in the postgame about how important those back-to-back jacks were. “When we give up a couple of runs, we have to come back and get a couple and we did that. It gets a little more excitement back in the dugout. We stuck with it. It was another big win for the White Sox.”

Tim Anderson also added a two-run mammoth shot of his own in the top of the ninth that provided the final 7-3 score. But it was really the continued stellar play of Garcia at the plate that was the catalyst yet again. He went 3-for-5 with two singles, the aforementioned home run, and two RBIs. Garcia raised his already AL-leading average from .373 to .388 to go along with giving him sole possession as the team leader in home runs with 5 and RBIs with 19. His 19 RBIs also tied for second in the AL.

It wasn’t only Avisail’s bat, but the hustle showed both on the basepaths and in right field as well as he legged out an infield single in the ninth; one of many he has had so far this year. Garcia also made a stellar diving catch towards the foul line in right after hustling from his spot to make the final out to secure the Sox victory.

Garcia’s phenomenal play a huge reason why the Sox are one of the most surprising teams in baseball in this first month of the season and such a joy to watch. If Garcia continues to play like this consistently, he will most definitely be a most improved player of the year candidate and possibly up for even more award considerations towards the end of the year.