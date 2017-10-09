Speedos, Spiderman, And The Tao Of “WOO!”: Astros’ OF Josh Reddick

Fresh off a sore back, which kept him from playing in the final few games of the regular season, the Houston Astros’ right fielder, Josh Reddick, reached base three out of fiyr times in his team’s 8-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox in ALDS, Game 1, Thursday, October 5.

Of course, his offensive output was overshadowed by second baseman, Jose Altuve’s 3-homer day. But, walking, smacking two singles, and scoring two runs must have felt good to the free agent signee just finishing his first year in Astro orange. Reddick’s four-year deal is valued at $52 million.

Reddick, the colorful and animated 30-year-old, hit .314 during the regular season, and contributed 82 RBIs and 13 home runs, as well as a .484 slugging percentage and an .847 OPS, both career highs for the nine-year veteran.

Reddick has managed to avoid being platooned by hitting .315 (29-for-92) against southpaws in the regular season. Manager A.J. Hinch, therefore, had no problem inserting the 6’2″, 195-pounder into the Game 1 lineup, even against the dominant lefty, Chris Sale, despite a .214 average (3-for-14, with 4 strikeouts) in his career against him.

Reddick regressed in Game 2, where a quiet 0-4 night had little impact en route to the team’s second consecutive 8-2 victory. Picking things back up, Monday, Reddick would go 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the team’s 10-3 loss.

Georgia Dog

Ironically, Reddick (nicknamed “Red Dawg;”) was drafted by the Red Sox in the 17th round of the 2006 draft out of Middle Georgia College. “You can prepare for that day all of your life, but once it actually happens, there’s no way to be ready for it,” Reddick said recently in an interview. “Your adrenaline is pumping and there are some butterflies going around. I mean, you’re playing with guys that you watched on TV growing up.”

Reddick was born in Savannah, Georgia, and first picked up a bat at age 4, for a brief stint with T-ball. He attended South Effingham High School in Guyton, 28 miles northwest. Reddick also played ball for his middle school, but was cut from the team twice.

It may have been around the time of one of those middle school disappointments that brought about some wise words from Josh’s dad: “My father told me, ‘Never let anyone tell you that you’re not good enough,'” Reddick explained in a 2015 interview with Savannah’s St. Joseph’s Hospital System. “I’ve been told throughout my life and even in my career that I wasn’t good enough, but I wasn’t going to let that stop me. I made sure that I worked hard at it, to prove those guys wrong.”

Previously a shortstop, Reddick made the move to the outfield during his junior year for the Mustangs at South Effingham. Reddick then attended MGC, where, as a freshman, in 2006, he hit .462, with an OPS of 1.171, to go with 7 home runs and 35 RBIs.