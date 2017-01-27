Long before the trucks get loaded from a Major League city to begin the multi-state trek to a team’s Spring Training facility (either in Florida or Arizona), the list of Non-Roster Invitees is released.

Clamoring for an invite, usually, is a gaggle of ready-for-prime-time Double-A and Triple-A prospects, and the Houston Astros have informed 15 of their top minor leaguers they can pack their bags to West Palm Beach for the mid-February opening of camp.

Houston’s 40-man roster is full. The number of non-roster invitees totals 18: eight pitchers, three catchers, three infielders, and four outfielders.

Announced by Houston GM Jeff Luhnow, on January 13, though, was the signing, by the Astros, of three minor league free agents, all of whom have Major League experience: IF Reid Brignac, catcher Juan Centeno, and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser.

Reid Brignac

Basically a utility player, Brignac, 30, appeared in 13 games for the Atlanta Braves last season. While he spent most of the year with Atlanta’s AAA Gwinnett of the International League, he’s logged MLB games in each of the last nine seasons (2008-2016).

For Gwinnett, in ’16, he hit .264, with 21 doubles, 8 homers, and 42 RBIs in 102 games. In his 13 games with the parent club, he hit .207, and has a combined MLB BA of .219, 12 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a .573 OPS, in 886 ABs.

Brignac has played outfield in the minors, but infield is his strong suit. In his MLB career, he’s appeared in 207 games at short, 82 at 2B, and 39 at 3B. He even made two appearances out of the bullpen last year for Gwinnett.

Brignac was drafted in the 2nd round (45th overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2004, out of St. Amant High School in Ascension Parish, Louisiana.

Brignac is a valuable utility player, and will see time with Houston in the event of an injury to an infielder, but with the Astros’ depth (and super-utility man Marwin Gonzalez), adding depth at the AAA level with Fresno seems to be his destination following the breaking of camp.

Juan Centeno

Left-handed hitting catcher Centeno (Cen-TEN-oh), 27, has appeared in the Major Leagues in each of the last four seasons with the Mets, Brewers, and, in 2016, the Twins. As Minnesota’s backup catcher, the Puerto Rican native hit .261 with 12 doubles, 3 homers, and 25 RBIs in 55 games.

The 5’9″, 195-pounder especially mashes against righties, as 14 of his 16 extra-base hits, last season, came against RHPs, as did his .751 OPS.

With the newly-acquired lefty-hitting Brian McCann and right-handed Evan Gattis listed as catchers (both will see considerable time at DH, as well) on the Houston roster, if Centeno breaks camp with the team, it’ll likely be for his lefty bat off the bench.

But, lefty-hitting minor league catcher Garrett Stubbs and switch-hitting Tyler Heineman will be in camp, as well.

C.J. Riefenhauser

The 26-year-old can hunt for a Houston apartment right now. He’s a left-handed reliever, and they’re as rare in the Bayou City as thoughtful drivers. A bullpen gig for him is his to lose.

The ‘Stros also have Kevin Chapman (out of minor league options), the newly-acquired Ashur Tolliver (waiver claim, Dec. 2016 from the Angels), and Triple-A pitcher Reymin Guduan (on the 40-man) vying for a chair in the Minute Maid Park bullpen.

Tony Sipp is, otherwise, the only non-closer left-hander in the Astros bullpen, as offseason trade attempts and free agent signings came up empty. Luke Gregerson, if not closing, is still a late-inning lefty option. Adding a middle innings lefty was a need area for the team entering the offseason.

Drafted by the Rays in the 20th round (611th overall) in 2010 out of Chipola Junior College in Marianna, FL, “Reef” (6’0″, 195 lbs) made 29 appearances, last season, for the Cubs’ farm system, with all but one inning for AAA Iowa.

He posted a 4.55 ERA (in 27.2 IP), while allowing a minuscule .179 BAA, including a .132 to opposing lefties.

His Major League experience came in 2014 and ’15, with the Rays, as he compiled a 6.30 ERA in 20 innings. He yielded 10 walks to 9 strikeouts, and gave up 21 hits, and a .284 BAA.

