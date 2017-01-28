Spring NRI Astros, Pt. 2: RHP Aaron West: Snacks On A Plan

Long before the trucks get loaded from a Major League city to begin the multi-state trek to a team’s Spring Training facility (either in Florida or Arizona), the list of Non-Roster Invitees is released.

Clamoring for an invite, usually, is a gaggle of ready-for-prime-time Double-A and Triple-A prospects, and the Houston Astros have informed 15 of their top minor leaguers they can pack their bags to West Palm Beach for the mid-February opening of camp.

Houston’s 40-man roster is full. The number of non-roster invitees totals 18: eight pitchers, three catchers, three infielders, and four outfielders (a highlighted name features a link to a previous TRS prospect profile):

Free Agents: IF Reid Brignac, C Juan Centeno, and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

Prospect Infielders: J.D. Davis, Jon Singleton

Prospect Outfielders: Derek Fisher, Alejandro Garcia, Jon Kemmer, Ramon Laureano

Prospect Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Garrett Stubbs

Prospect Pitchers: Edison Frias, Brian Holmes, Jordan Jankowski, Francis Martes, Tyson Perez, Cy Sneed, Aaron West

RHP Aaron West

Exclusively a starter in the bowels of the Houston Astros farm system right after being drafted in the 17th round of the 2012 draft, the man they call “Snacks” has ruled the bullpen since the 2015 season.

Aaron West was born in Everett, Washington, and played for the Panthers of Snohomish High School (7-0, 0.62 ERA in his senior year, 2-hitter to win state), before becoming the ace of the University of Washington pitching staff for the 2012 season. He led the Huskies in innings (96) and strikeouts (65) that year, while turning in a 7-5 record with a 2.53 ERA.

The closer for the Astros’ Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks in the first three-quarters of the ’16 season, he finished the year at AAA Fresno, compiling a 5-4 record, with 15 of 19 saves, a 3.61 ERA, and a 7.6 K/9 (compared to his college 6.5 K/9).

The Push to the ‘Pen

On moving to the Corpus Christi ‘pen in June 2015, the 6’1″, 195-pound West had this to say, from a June 30, 2015, blog by Jayne Hansen: “We had a bunch of starters come up, and I think they were just looking for someone who could go to the ‘pen and be OK with it.

“I told them in the beginning of the year that I’d do whatever I can do to get to the big leagues. That’s my goal, so if that means going to the ‘pen, I’m fine with it. I’m happy right now. As long as I get to pitch and still have a jersey to put on, I’m fine.”

West throws a fastball in the 93-95 mph range, a slider, and a changeup, all of which he throws with improving accuracy.

“I have been working the most on my changeup,” West said, in an August 2, 2012, interview with the Everett (WA) HeraldNet. “But my fastball has probably been my best pitch, in and out at the knees and up when I need it to be. My changeup is coming around, especially to lefties. I get it to dive away and help me keep them off balance.”

Nearly three years later, West had this arsenal update, from the June 2015 Hansen interview: “I’ve been working really hard on my offspeed, on my changeup and my slider. I think they’re a lot better as compared to last year and it just helps me keep the hitters off balance a little bit more and then I can run a fastball in there.

“I have a good feel with all my pitches right now so I can go out and throw strikes and it gives me confidence to throw any pitch in any count, which helps.”

He concluded his self-assessment with what he’d like to work on: “Maybe just a little more depth in my changeup and slider, but other than that, just staying healthy and just having a good year. That’s my goal for this year.”

West’s concern about his health is rooted in his familiarity with shut-downs and disabled lists. Two times each–in his 2013 season with Houston’s Advanced-A Lancaster affiliate, and his 2014 year with Corpus–he’s landed on the DL, with a variety of ailments.

Suture Self Today

In his sophomore year at Washington, West tells a harrowing story of the progression of a particular arm injury (from the 8/27/13 Crawfish Boxes interview by Anthony Boyer): “My freshman year, my arm felt great. No problems. Then, towards the end of that freshman summer, it started getting swollen every once in a while.

“After about ten or fifteen innings my sophomore year, my fastball was topping out around 84. Something wasn’t right. I realized something was going on, so I checked with a doctor, they took some X-Rays, and I had the surgery.”

“The surgery,” as West explains, went something like this: “It kind of looked like grass was growing on my elbow. All the cartilage was sticking up, so they went in and shaved it off, drilled holes in the bones, and scar tissue filled the area to replace the cartilage. It’s been great ever since.”

Unnecessarily vivid word picture aside, West is entering his sixth season with the Houston organization, and he’ll dutifully battle for a big league bullpen spot this spring. He’ll have to wow the coaching staff considerably, as right-handed relievers are not an area of need.

The Plan Behind the Plan

According to the 2013 Boyer interview, West has a degree in Middle East history, with a minor in international relations. He can even speak Persian (Farsi). He has expressed his desire to be an FBI agent, if the baseball thing doesn’t work out.

West, as told to Boyer: “I grew up watching CSI, Criminal Minds, shows like that. I thought that would be cool to do. I was good at math in high school, but once you start throwing letters in there (algebra, etc), it wasn’t the easiest thing for me.

“So, with a history degree, you don’t need to do math. You just need to memorize years and wars and governmental plans. I can memorize things easily. It’s something cool and I really liked taking all the classes. It’s a good plan to fall back on. It’s something to do, and it makes life interesting.”

The Future in Farsi

If he doesn’t break camp with the big club, West will begin 2017 in Fresno, picking up where he left off the final quarter of last season. If he continues his progression apace, he’ll likely see action this summer, either as a bullpen stretcher, or subbing for an injury.

Finally, a note of good luck, in Farsi, to Aaron West, as he packs his bags for West Palm Beach:

امیدواریم که به شما در هوستون در این سال را ببینید!

(“Hope to see you in Houston this year!”)

Video: Watch senior West (and soon-to-be D-Backs third baseman, Jake Lamb) take you on a tour of the new “UDub” baseball facilities in 2012. West proudly shows you the bathroom, mud room, dugout, study room, and the clubhouse: