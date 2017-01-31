Spring NRI Astros, Pt. 3: C Tyler Heineman, Bruin Trouble For Pitchers

Long before the trucks get loaded from a Major League city to begin the multi-state trek to a team’s Spring Training facility (either in Florida or Arizona), the list of Non-Roster Invitees is released.

Clamoring for an invite, usually, is a gaggle of ready-for-prime-time Double-A and Triple-A prospects, and the Houston Astros have informed 15 of their top minor leaguers they can pack their bags to West Palm Beach for the mid-February opening of camp.

Houston’s 40-man roster is full. The number of non-roster invitees totals 18: eight pitchers, three catchers, three infielders, and four outfielders (a highlighted name features a link to a previous TRS prospect profile):

Free Agents: IF Reid Brignac, C Juan Centeno, and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

Prospect Infielders: J.D. Davis, Jon Singleton

Prospect Outfielders: Derek Fisher, Alejandro Garcia, Jon Kemmer, Ramon Laureano

Prospect Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Garrett Stubbs

Prospect Pitchers: Edison Frias, Brian Holmes, Jordan Jankowski, Francis Martes, Tyson Perez, Cy Sneed, Aaron West

Big Brother Backstop

Lurking in the weeds of a talented Houston Astros farm system that, currently, is lacking a blindingly obvious break-out backstop, is the switch-hitting Tyler Heineman (25, 5’11”, 205 lbs).

In fact, quality catchers are few and far between all around baseball: Only one-twentieth of MLB’s just-released Top 100 Prospect List reflects backstops, and most are in the bottom half, at #s 39, 40, 72, 81, and 99. Moreover, 2016 draftee Jake Rogers (#23) and Garrett Stubbs (#30) are the only catchers in Houston’s MLB Pipeline Top 30.

Selected by Houston in the 8th round of the 2012 draft out of UCLA, this is Heineman’s fourth straight spring as an NRI. Tyler’s younger brother, Scott, is a left fielder in the Texas Rangers’ farm system.

In 73 games for AAA Fresno, in 2016, the elder Heineman hit .259, with 9 doubles, 3 homers, 14 RBIs, with a .344 OBP.

Making the Switch

Heineman was a four-year varsity player at the Windward School in west L.A. before attending UCLA (turning down a partial ride to Harvard to stay closer to home as a walk-on), just four miles up the 405 Freeway. In his junior (final) year with the Bruins, he lined a .332/.435/.389.

It was during his sophomore year at Windward that Tyler learned to switch-hit. He explains that process in a November 19, 2013, CrawfishBoxes.com interview:

“I was just messing around in the cage with my buddy, Julian. I was hitting the ball kind of hard, and it felt kind of good to me, so I talked to my dad (about switch-hitting) and he said to go for it. I talked to my high school coach about it, and he said to go for it.

“Sophomore year was a little different, because when I was struggling a little bit in a game, say 0-for-2, I’d go back and switch to right-handed. Junior year was when I started to really do it full-time.”

Heineman grew up a fan of the Angels, and David Eckstein, until the shortstop got shopped to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2005. After he went to the Cards, “I just became a Cardinals fan. So now I’m a Cardinals fan,” Heineman admitted back in 2013.

Needless to say, by now, he’s switched allegiances, especially in light of the recent off-the-field transgressions and sentence of a former Cardinals scouting director.

The Power Station

Heineman has never been known for his power. He hit one home run in his three years at UCLA, and 20, so far, in his five years in the Astros’ system. In his 2013 season with Lancaster (California League), he smashed 13 homers (two of them inside-the-park), but nearly half were away from the notoriously hitter-friendly Hangar (the JetHawks’ home field).

In the 2013 Anthony Boyer interview (cited above), Heineman described the move toward increasing his power numbers: “We (Lancaster coaching staff) worked on taking a way more aggressive hack… not really being all-or-nothing, but taking an aggressive hack, and really trying to absolutely destroy the baseball as opposed to just try and make contact. Be that two-hitter that I was in college. So that’s where it came from. The Astros, from higher up, said they wanted me to hit for more power, so I worked on it and I’m still working on it.”

Well, that plan was either tweaked, or abandoned, altogether. He managed only one round-tripper in his 2014 season with Houston’s AA Corpus Christi Hooks (265 ABs), and three each in his 2015 and ’16 seasons at Triple-A Fresno.

Video: Watch Heineman triple in two runs from the left side, at Corpus Christi, May, 2014

Video: Watch Heineman homer from the right side, at Fresno, Sept. 2015

Double Fishin’

What’s laying in the weeds, offensively, though, is an ability to put bat on ball. Pro season #1 (2012), Heineman led the New York-Penn League in hitting, with a .358 for the Astros’ short-season Class A Tri-City ValleyCats, leading the Cats to the NY-PL finals.

Doubles seem to pop off his bat with an appealing regularity. He’s hit 78 in his minor league career, representing 21% of his total minor league hits (380). That beats Hall of Famers Johnny Bench‘s MLB career percentage (19%), and Mike Piazza‘s 16%. Known for his doubles, 22% of newly-minted HOF-er, Astros legend Craig Biggio‘s career MLB hits were two-baggers.

Another indication of Heineman’s improving batting eye is the ratio of walks to strikeouts. Last season, for Fresno, he walked 26 times, while striking out just 44 times in 239 ABs. Splitting 2015 between AA Corpus and Fresno, Heineman had a combined walk total of 19, almost matching his 21 Ks!

Heineman’s defense and handling of pitchers is certainly solid, and still improving. Watch this diving grab, and throw to second (while seated) to double off a runner (Fresno, Sept. 2015):

It Could Only Be Heineman

With all due respect to the intriguingly talented Garrett Stubbs (speedy, lefty-hitting contact hitter), Heineman could sneak in to be the catcher on the near horizon for the ‘Stros.

Bobbing like a cork between Houston and Triple-A since 2013, the right-handed Max Stassi‘s days seem to be numbered in Astros’ blue and orange. In 30 big league games, in those four years, Stassi has performed admirably, if unspectacularly, with a .291 BA in 55 ABs, with 18 strikeouts, one walk, 2 doubles, and a homer.

Complicating matters for Stassi, Stubbs, and Heineman is the recent signing by Houston of free agent MLB veteran, the left-handed hitting Juan Centeno, who also has a spring training invitation.

Video: Watch this Santa Monica Police Department “Choose Your Ride” PSA, featuring Heineman and White Sox pitcher, Lucas Giolito (the two played in Santa Monica Little League together):