Spring NRI Astros, Pt. 5: OF Alejandro Garcia: Rapid Rise To Roster Spot?

Clamoring for an invitation to every Spring Training is a gaggle of ready-for-prime-time Double-A and Triple-A prospects (NRIs, or non-roster invitees), and the Houston Astros have welcomed 15 of their top minor leaguers to their new Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex.

Related: Astros, Nats Break In Their New, Shared Spring Training Facility

Houston’s 40-man roster is full. The number of NRIs totals 19: nine pitchers, three catchers, three infielders, and four outfielders (a highlighted name below features a link to a previous TRS prospect profile):

Free Agents: IF Reid Brignac, C Juan Centeno, and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

Prospect Infielders: J.D. Davis, Jon Singleton

Related: J.D. Davis Crowding Astros’ 3B Picture

Prospect Outfielders: Derek Fisher, Alejandro Garcia, Jon Kemmer, Ramon Laureano

Related: Ramon Laureano Hits the Wall

Prospect Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Garrett Stubbs

Related: Garrett Stubbs: Tech Geek in a Catcher’s Mask

Prospect Pitchers: Edison Frias, Brian Holmes, Jordan Jankowski, Francis Martes, Tyson Perez, Cy Sneed, Aaron West

Related: Francis Martes On Rotation Fast Track

Alejandro Garcia and the Spring Grapefruit Conundrum

The Astros have been active in the international signing market in the five-year Jeff Luhnow general manager tenure, pulling in 14 last year alone, outdone only by the Padres’ formidable 18, according to Baseball America (July 2, 2016).

Not to be confused with the free agent signing, last July, of 32-year-old Cuban defector, Yulieski Gurriel (who should break camp as the ‘Stros’ first baseman), these international signees are quite often under America’s voting age.

Related: Astros in 2017: The Power of Yulieski Gurriel

Enter one Alejandro Garcia, now 25 1/2, and 5’10”, 182 lbs; seven pounds heavier than his signing weight. Inked by Houston out of Cuba as an international free agent on July 2, 2015, Garcia was an emerging hot-shot prospect in Cuba’s Serie Nacional, where he was one of the youngest players in the league (19) at his debut.

In 2010, the right-handed hitting Garcia hit .272, (22-for-81), stole 2 bases out of 8 attempts, with a .344 on-base-percentage for Naranjas de Villa Clara.

The following year, Garcia improved a bit, hitting .282 (40-for-142) with three doubles, four triples, nine stolen bases (out of 16 attempts) and a .348 OBP in 68 games.

At the time of Garcia’s signing, Astros Director of International Scouting, Oz Ocampo, zeroed in on the corner outfielder’s talents:

“Offensively, Alejandro shows the ability to center the ball with consistency and hit for some power, with strong hand-eye coordination and very good hands.

“Alejandro is one of the fastest runners we’ve seen all year and a strong base-stealing threat. Defensively, Alejandro has a chance to be a plus defender due to his athleticism and plus-plus speed. Alejandro is a focused, determined player whose goal is to be an impact Major League player.”

Lift Off

Garcia was immediately placed in the Astros’ Dominican Summer League for the last half of the 2015 season, and quickly lapped the talent field to the tune of hitting just under .500 in 60 at-bats, a 1.200 OPS, and 3 stolen bases in 7 attempts.

Going Up?

Garcia laid waste to three levels of Houston’s farm system in 2016, beginning in hitter-friendly Advanced-A Lancaster, roaring through Double-A Corpus Christi, and ending admirably in AAA Fresno.

Compiling a combined .291 BA in 351 ABs across the three levels, Garcia impressed with a .688 OPS, 15 doubles, a triple, and 3 homers. Striking out nearly four times more than he walked (48-14) puts a bit of a hole in Ocampo’s observation of “center(ing) the ball with consistency.”

Indeed, in his 192 ABs at Corpus (his longest affiliate stop in ’16, with 51 games), Garcia actually struck out five times more than he walked, 30-6.

Video: Garcia unloads a homer to left in an August, 2016 game at Corpus.

Ending the season with 17 games at Fresno, Garcia appeared headed in the right direction, walking 5 times, striking out but 3 times in 61 ABs, and stealing 4 out of 5.

An abbreviated showing in the Arizona Fall League (.200 on a 4-for-20, all singles) for the Glendale Desert Dogs didn’t help his case. Garcia replaced Houston (and fellow NRI) OF Ramon Laureano on the Glendale roster when the latter had his AFL season cut short by a team-directed switch to the Dominican Winter League.

Think Stole

With Ocampo’s assessment of Garcia being a “strong base-stealing threat,” and possessing “plus-plus speed,” a question mark arises with the reveal of his 2016 stolen base stats: A 66% success rate across the three levels (16 in 24 attempts). Lou Brock, he’s not, but a 66% stolen base rate doesn’t seem to be the output of a prospect tagged as a stolen-base threat with “plus-plus speed.”

This spring, watch for Garcia to work on pitch selection and location at the plate, plus working diligently with the Astros’ veteran position players to improve his base-stealing acumen: Lead, secondary lead, and pitch recognition.

2017

More than likely, Alejandro Garcia will break camp heading back to Fresno to continue the good start with which he began wrapping up ’16. Houston enjoys a veritable glut of capable outfielders in camp, with eight on the 40-man roster.

Four of them aren’t going anywhere: George Springer, Jake Marisnick, Nori Aoki, and Josh Reddick, with one or two remaining spots going to Preston Tucker, Teo Hernandez, or Tony Kemp. Andrew Aplin will be returning to AAA Fresno, after spending all of ’16 there and managing a .223 BA.

Garcia could well elbow past Tucker, Hernandez, or Kemp for a roster spot out of camp, but in his elevator ride to the Minute Maid Park “penthouse,” he’d better hope no one gets in and pushes all the buttons.