Spring NRI Astros, Pt. 6: That’s Jordan Jankowski…With A “K”

The Houston Astros have welcomed 15 of their top minor leaguers to their new Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex…this year’s non-roster invitees.

Houston’s 40-man roster is full. The number of NRIs totals 19: nine pitchers, three catchers, three infielders, and four outfielders (highlighted names below feature a link to a previous TRS prospect profile):

Free Agents: IF Reid Brignac, C Juan Centeno, and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

Prospect Infielders: J.D. Davis, Jon Singleton

Prospect Outfielders: Derek Fisher, Alejandro Garcia, Jon Kemmer, Ramon Laureano

Prospect Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Garrett Stubbs

Prospect Pitchers: Edison Frias, Brian Holmes, Jordan Jankowski, Francis Martes, Tyson Perez, Cy Sneed, Aaron West

Sure Things For $200, Please, Alex

What would you say about a 27-year-old pitcher who’s A) spent the last two seasons at Triple-A Fresno, B) ranked #2, last year, among Pacific Coast League relievers in strikeouts, and C) was drafted twice by the Astros?

The correct answer would be “He should be earning a bullpen spot on the roster out of camp, with no other team but Houston.”

Triple-J

Attending his third Spring Training as an NRI, the 6’1″, 225-pound Jordan Jacob Jankowski was a highly-recruited, power-hitting catcher for the Mighty Indians at Peters Township High School in McMurray, PA. He finished his career, there, with 36 home runs and 132 RBI, helping Peters Township win back-to-back WPIAL championships (2007-08).

Peters Township head coach Joe Maize still marvels at Jankowski’s competitiveness, according to a June 28, 2015, (southwest Pennsylvania) Observer-Reporter.com article. “Maize recalls a WPIAL semifinal matchup in 2008 between the Indians and Seneca Valley, which was led by Cory Mazzoni, who played at North Carolina State, and made his major league debut in April 2015 with the San Diego Padres (but was released last May).

“Jankowski pitched the Indians to a 1-0 victory while allowing only four baserunners and striking out 10. It capped a season where he went 6-1 with 81 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA in 49 innings.”

“Everyone was high on Mazzoni, and no one said much about Jordan,” Maize recalled. “He went out and threw one of the best games I’ve ever seen a high school kid throw. He’s proven himself with what he’s done. He loves to throw the ball hard and he always wanted to show people how good he is.”

Round 34? Yes, We’ve Met

Selected by Houston in the 34th round of the 2008 draft, the right-handed Jankowski chose not to sign, deciding instead, to attend Miami (Ohio), and pitched and caught during his two years there.

Jankowski transferred to Catawba College in Salisbury, NC, where he led Division II pitchers in strikeouts in his senior season. That prompted the Astros to draft him, again, in the 34th round of the 2012 draft.

In a January 26, 2015, interview with ChasingMLBDreams.com‘s Scott Sypien, Jankowski recalls the second time he was drafted in the 34th round: “I thought if it happens, it happens. I was helping my mom paint her room, and my dad came running in and said you just got picked again by the Houston Astros in the 34th round. I couldn’t believe it; it was kinda weird (to be picked by them twice in the same round in different years).”

Rising quickly up the organization, Jankowski reached Double-A Corpus Christi in 2014, his third pro season. In 108 innings, starting nearly half his 30 game appearances, he logged 120 strikeouts with only 26 walks.

He spent both 2015 and ’16 with AAA Fresno, abandoning starting altogether (save for two starts last season). In those two years, Jankowski compiled a 3.48 ERA in 134 IP, 180 Ks vs 65 walks, with a .221 BAA, a 1.31 combined WHIP, and a two-year K/9 of just over 12.

In that same ChasingMLBDreams.com interview, Jankowski related some of his time-killing strategies aboard those long minor league bus rides: “I just recently got an iPad this year, so that’s going to be real nice. I’ll be able to play some games and watch some Netflix. Besides that, sometimes we play cards or watch movies.

“This year we also had a system where we could play PlayStation 4 on the bus and we did that from time to time. I can’t ever sleep on the bus so I always try to find something to make the time go by faster.”

Jankowski spent the last part of 2016 pitching for Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Winter League. In his 6 relief innings, he struck out 9, walked 4, and posted a 4.50 ERA, with an 0-1 record.

Building the Arsenal

Jankowski’s fastball has reached 94 mph, and he mixes it with a splitter he developed in 2014 under Corpus Christi Hooks pitching coach (and former Astros reliever) Doug Brocail (currently the Texas Rangers’ pitching coach). He also features a curveball, and a slider he picked up in college.

During 2016 spring camp, former Astros (and Red Sox, Toronto, and Yankees) pitcher, Roger Clemens, spent three days as a special instructor, giving a split-finger fastball tutorial to Jankowski, and fellow Houston pitching prospects, Michael Feliz and James Hoyt.

The owner of one of baseball’s most devastating splitters explained his teaching approach to the Houston Chronicle last spring: “Just explained to them the proper grip of a split instead of a fork ball, and the thought processes when you’re throwing the baseball to home plate,” Clemens said. “And we got a little technical with them too.

“Today here in spring training the wind is a factor, and depending on what field you’re at, that will kind of dictate what a split-finger will do. It’s similar to trying to relate it to golf a little bit, with the spin on a golf ball.”

Multi-Tasking

Jankowski opened Pro Performance Pittsburgh in October 2015, a baseball training facility that had an emphasis on strength training in the (Pittsburgh suburb of) South Hills, with Jordan Steranka, a Mt. Lebanon High School (Pittsburgh) graduate, (formerly) in the Pirates’ system, and Derek Law, a Seton-LaSalle Catholic High School (Pittsburgh) grad pitching in the San Francisco Giants’ organization.

You Try Sorting Their Mail

On November 7, 2015, Jordan got married to a Ms. Jordan O’Brien. Yep, that’s two Jordan Jankowskis under one roof. For obvious reasons, though, Jordan’s better half, a nurse, goes by the name JJ.

The Future for Jordan Jankowski (the one who’s not a nurse)

The Houston bullpen is crowded already, and even more so when the spring prospects are all elbowing for position. While the Astro brass may want Jankowski to acquire some more “seasoning” for the former position player, it’s hard to believe a habitual “K” artist can be ignored for much longer.

He’ll begin 2017 back in Fresno, unless he can break camp with the team, not altogether a long shot, when all is considered. A call-up is inevitable at some point, though, even if just to refresh a tired ‘pen, or sub for an injury.

“I just need to keep getting better at all aspects of my game. You can always find something to keep improving on. One of the things that I want to focus on is to never doubt, and have a short memory. Since I didn’t pitch all that much until college I have learned some things later than others about various aspects of pitching.”

Spring Action

Sunday, in the Astros’ 3-2 win over Atlanta, Jankowski pitched an inning and got out of a bases-loaded jam after walking one, yielding a hit, and plunking a batter.