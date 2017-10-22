St. Cloud State: Pair Of Unfamiliar Home Dates

The Brook Finally Hosts Boston College

It’s always teams that play each other often that equates to a marvelous game. Both sides are familiar with one another, there are no secrets left untold on the ice—so there is rivalry through familiarity.

Over the weekend, two teams that have seen each other mostly through film played like rivals in what resulted in a sweep of No. 13 Boston College by No. 3 St. Cloud State. The Herb Brooks National Hockey Center was built in 1989 and, until this weekend, had never hosted Boston College before. The last time these two squads met was in 2004 at the Florida College Hockey Classic. Nevertheless, the theme of unfamiliarity surfaced at ‘The Brook.’

A match versus BC was not the only thing that was long overdue. For the first time since 2001, SCSU starts 5-0-0.

A Familiar Start

Another theme of the night was how young the Boston College squad is. For the third time in four seasons, BC has the youngest roster in the nation with the average age being 20 years and 125 days. Despite being swept, BC posed a threat. Being young did not dismay the Eagles from catching the Huskies flat-footed to open the series with two steady goals.

Be that as it may, that was all she wrote for BC as they went on to endure a combined eight unanswered goals. The Huskies conceded at 13:45 of the third period in game two.

In game two it appeared that BC wanted to have a repeat performance of their 4-3 come from behind win versus Merrimack on Oct. 15. The stage was all but set. It was all but set for the Huskies to also match their 2013 Frozen Four, when they went 5-0-1 from the gates.

Of note, after this weekend of events, SCSU remains to be the only team with an immaculate record of 5-0-0, 6-0-0 going as far back as exhibition versus University of Regina.

Around the NCHC:

No. 4 North Dakota 4, No. 8 Minnesota 0

No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth 7, Merrimack 2

Maine 6, Miami 3

Colorado College 2, No. 17 New Hampshire 1

Western Michigan 3, Michigan State 1

Arizona State 4, Omaha 4

No. 1 Denver 5, Lake Superior 1

Minnesota-Duluth and the St. Cloud State will meet for a pair of games at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Nov. 3 and 4. Both teams are coming off impressive wins this weekend but St. Cloud will have a bye week prior to their meeting with UMD. UMD still has road games in Maine on Oct. 27 and 28.