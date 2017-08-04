Stan Wawrinka Also Ends Season, Will Face Knee Surgery

Well, another top ranked men’s player has called it quits for the rest of the 2017 season. World No.4 Stanislas Wawrinka announced Friday that he will miss the U.S. Open, and the rest of the season due to a nagging knee injury. The Swiss player will undergo surgery to correct the problem. Wawrinka joins Novak Djokovic in the preventive decision to prematurely end the year in hopes of pursuing a long career on tour. Wawrinka is an all-court player known for his powerful serve, forehand, and beautiful one-handed backhand. The Swiss No.2 has three Grand Slam titles, and an Olympic gold medal in doubles.

Wawrinka stated that his knee had bothered him during the off-season as well. Going into this season, Wawrinka and his team wondered how long it could hold up. It was clear at Wimbledon that the knee would present an obstacle moving forward without proper care; the three-time Grand Slam champion called for multiple medical timeouts throughout that first round loss. Wawrinka ends the season with one title, and a runner-up showing at the French Open. Having not played a match since his Wimbledon loss, Wawrinka took the time necessary to check the situation and make this decision.

As stated in the Djokovic announcement, the game is so physical today. In order to compete for two plus hours, you have to be in peak form. Any kind of injury or discomfort will knock your level down too much to compete well, and it will lead to more serious issues. This was another smart, logical call by a top-level player. The tennis community wants to see exciting, entertaining matches, and that can only be achieved if the players are able to give 100%. Wawrinka was soundly defeated in the French Open final, winning six games total. While Rafael Nadal played unbelievable, with this announcement, you cannot help but think that maybe the knee hampered Wawrinka’s play a bit.

Wawrinka is always on the radar when talking about Grand Slam contention. Although he is not a part of The Big Four, this is still a major blow to the competition. Not only does this open the door for Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Nadal to add to their spectacular achievements respectively, but other players like Marin Cilic, Kei Nishikori, Juan Martin del Potro, and Tomas Berdych have a better chance of claiming the last Grand Slam of the year. However, Murray’s condition should be under monitoring as well. The world No.1 has pulled out of Montreal next week with a hip injury.

The absence of such high-profile players has also made it possible for Rafael Nadal to retake the number one ranking next week. With such a commendable season, so far, from the Spaniard, this will only shake up the U.S. Open draw even more. I hope with the Wawrinka and Djokovic out that an up and coming player will rise to the occasion and win the U.S. Open. Jack Sock, Dominic Thiem, Alex Zverev, and Milos Raonic should all seize this opportunity and at least make an attempt at a run to the finals. But Stan, the tennis community wishes you a good recovery, and hopefully. you can come back at the start of 2018.