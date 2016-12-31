The Houston Texans come into Week 17 winners of the AFC South and the fourth seed in the upcoming playoffs. However, there is still one beast that must be conquered–defeating the Tennessee Titans. If Bill O’Brien’s team can indeed take down this AFC South foe, they would go 6-0 in division play, something that has never been accomplished in franchise history.

On paper, this is a fairly even matchup if you disregard the overall records. Both teams excel at running the ball and stopping the run. Even the passing games match up well, with the Titans ranking higher at throwing the ball, and the Texans excelling at stopping the pass. However, there are many changes that will affect the upcoming game. Let’s dive into the stats and see how it all shakes out.

Rushing Attacks

Running the ball well is the core of every victory–unless we are discussing the Packers–and both of these teams are fantastic on the ground. The Texans sit at sixth in the league with an average 120.9 rushing yards per game while the Titans average 138.9 behind the dual threat of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, Houston sits at a disadvantage with Lamar Miller nursing an ankle injury. He will miss Sunday’s season finale so the Texans will rely on Alfred Blue and Akeem Hunt to lead the way. Blue is a serviceable backup that can bear the load if needed–21 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati–but he doesn’t quite possess the breakaway speed or shiftiness of Miller. Plus, this matchup isn’t the greatest.

The Titans have a solid run defense that only allows an average of 91.1 yards each game. Sure, Tennessee has never exactly been known for “shut down defense” but the front seven is quietly very good. Jurrell Casey, in particular, is an absolute monster on the line. Blue will have a difficult time gaining ground, which is something Houston desperately needs to keep some balance. Expect more screen passes to Hunt.

Once again, this is a matchup that slightly favors Tennessee with Houston allowing 99.5 yards on the ground. The Texans have been very good against the run overall, but they have given up some decent performances to CJ Anderson (16 for 107 and one touchdown), Devontae Booker (17 for 83 and one touchdown), and LeGarrette Blount (24 for 105 and two touchdowns). The yardage isn’t killing Houston; in fact, it’s actually the allowed touchdowns on the ground that have contributed to some critical losses.

Passing Attacks

The Titans have averaged 227.2 yards through the air heading into the final week, but these numbers came with Marcus Mariota behind center. Unfortunately for Tennessee, Mariota is on injured reserve with a fractured Fibula, so Matt Cassel will be leading the charge. As many Cowboys, Vikings, and Chiefs fans can attest, Cassel is more suited to the Patriots than any other team. Honestly, This isn’t the best matchup for the journeyman as the Texans’ second-ranked pass defense is on an impressive streak of 25 games without allowing 300 yards net passing. Additionally, the Texans’ secondary led by Quintin Demps (5) has 10 interceptions on the season. The unit has been particularly stingy this season.

Now, Houston is coming into this matchup ranked a mere 29th in the league with an average of 195.5 yards through the air. However, there will be a new player behind center just like in Tennessee. Brock Osweiler was the starter back in a Week 4 victory against the Titans, and he passed for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Since then, Osweiler has collapsed as a passer and has been benched for Tom Savage. In little more than one game, Savage has completed 41 of 65 passes for 436 yards and an 82.6 passer rating. The former backup hasn’t committed any turnovers or thrown any touchdowns, but he has led multiple scoring drives during two victories. Savage has also displayed two very important things for the Texans offense: a chemistry with DeAndre Hopkins and a willingness to stretch the field. He will now face the Titans secondary that ranks a lowly 31st in the league with an average of 362.1 yards allowed. This matchup is a distinct advantage for Houston’s offense as it looks to take down another divisional opponent.

Turnovers

Interestingly enough, the turnover matchup is the wild card in Sunday’s game. The Texans are -7 in turnover differential, due in large part to Osweiler’s 16 interceptions and one fumble. If you take away two kick return fumbles against the Patriots, the Texans have been remarkably safe with the ball. The Titans, on the other hand, sit at a surprising goose egg in turnover differential, with 17 giveaways and takeaways. This is quite the feat to have the exact same figure in both areas. It does show that the Titans defense can make up for some of the offensive mistakes but can’t quite lead the team to victory.

This may be a little strange to write, but the Texans actually have the advantage when it comes to fumbles and interceptions. Osweiler was the main catalyst for turnovers before his benching, and now he isn’t a problem. Tom Savage, on the other hand, has protected the ball while making more plays through the air. The former Pitt QB should find ways to lead his team to victory without making any ill-timed errors.

The Texans and Titans kick off Sunday morning at 1:00 p.m. EST.