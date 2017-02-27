Steelers Franchise Bell, Extend Brown

- The New Look Chicago Bulls
- Updated: February 27, 2017
In the team’s first big moves of the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers locked two of their most important offensive weapons for 2017. They applied the franchise tag to running back Le’Veon Bell, which will cost them about $12 in 2017. The team also reached a 4-year contract extension with WR Antonio Brown, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. Brown’s deal is worth $72 million over the next 5 years. He was already under contract through the 2017 season, which is unaffected by the new deal.
Both players had productive seasons in 2016, and both built on their already impressive careers. In just 12 games played this year, Bell rushed for 1,268 yards (5th-most in NFL) and 7 TDs. He added 75 catches for 616 yards and 2 more scores.
Brown posted his 4th consecutive season with 100+ catches and 1,000+ yards, scoring 12 touchdowns of his own. His 1,284 receiving yards were 5th-best in the league this year.
