Steelers Free Agency Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been characteristically quiet in the opening weeks of 2017 free agency. Here’s a breakdown of their moves so far, players they’ve lost, and remaining free agents.

Signings

Landry Jones (QB), re-signed: 2 years, $4.4 million

The 27-year old backup QB was re-signed to a 2-year deal worth $4.4 million. Both Jones and Bruce Gradkowski were set to hit free agency, and the Steelers chose to retain the services of the younger man while it looks like the 34-year-old won’t be brought back. Jones has appeared in 15 games (four starts) over the past two years, and though he has struggled at times he has positive numbers overall. He’s thrown 7 TDs and 6 INTs with a per-attempt average of 7.6 yards and an 82.8 passer rating.

David Johnson (TE), re-signed: 2 years, $2 million

Johnson has been with the Steelers for five of his seven years in the NFL, and the 29-year-old veteran is now back under contract through the 2018 season. He was re-signed to a 2-year/$2 million deal. He hasn’t done much as a receiver throughout his career and that’s not the role the Steelers ask him to play. He’s primarily the blocking tight end, and does a solid job filling that spot.

Justin Hunter (WR): 1-year, $855k

While it remains unclear whether the team will have Martavis Bryant available for 2017, they have a potential contingency plan in newly signed WR Justin Hunter. The 25-year-old has already spent time with three different NFL teams (prior to Pittsburgh), but maybe the coaching staff here will be able to develop him in a way others couldn’t. Back in 2013, the Titans spent their 2nd-round draft pick on the sizable, but speedy, WR. In his first two years in Tennessee, he caught 46 passes for 852 yards (18.5 average) and 7 TDs. He is a big-play threat who, if he can fix issues with drops and route-running, has a chance to be a solid addition to this WR corps.

Knile Davis (RB): 1-year, $775k

With DeAngelo Williams hitting free agency, Pittsburgh signed 25-year-old Knile Davis, potentially to serve as Le’Veon Bell’s backup. He played the same role to Jamaal Charles in KC for most of his five-year career, amassing 805 rushing yards and 11 TDs, with a 3.2 YPC average.

Tyson Alualu (DE): 2 years, $6 million

This is likely a depth signing, as the Steelers have two more-than-capable starters at defensive end in Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt. Alulalu is 29 years old and has spent his first eight seasons with the Jaguars. His most productive season was 2012, when he had 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a pass deflection.

Coty Sensabaugh (CB): 2 years, $2.6 million

Sensabaugh was originally drafted by the Titans in the 4th round, back in 2012. He started 27 games over the next four years, racking up 169 tackles, 23 pass deflections, and 2 INTs (1 returned for touchdown). The 28-year-old split last year between the Rams and Giants and likely starts the season as the 5th CB on the roster.

Losses

Lawrence Timmons (ILB): 2 years, $12 million with the Dolphins

Timmons has anchored the Steelers’ defense since 2012, and has 100+ tackles in each season. At age 30, he’s getting a little long in the tooth and often looked slow in pass coverage last season. As the roster currently stands, it will be 5th-year pro Vince Williams who takes over. Throughout his four years with the team, he’s always been a contributor on special teams and gotten more and more snaps at inside linebacker. Last year Williams played in all 16 games (four starts) and finished with 47 tackles and 2 sacks. It remains to be seen whether the Steelers will do something else to address the position via the draft.

Markus Wheaton (WR): 2 years, $11 million with the Bears

The Steelers drafted Wheaton in the 3rd round in 2013, hoping that he could be an effective #2 across from Antonio Brown. He never really lived up this, though, as his best season was a 750-yard effort in ’15. Unfortunately, he only played three games last year due to a lingering shoulder injury, and the team decided to move on. They won’t miss him much with the emergence of Eli Rogers last year, Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey, and the possibility of Martavis Bryant being reinstated.

Jarvis Jones (OLB): 1-year, $2.25 million with the Cardinals

Four years ago, the Steelers used a 1st-round draft pick on Jones with the hope that he would one day replace James Harrison. However, Harrison continued to outplay Jones, who never had more than 2 sacks in a single season. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers use another early round selection on an outside linebacker again this year with the same hope.

Remaining Free Agents

DeAngelo Williams (RB) – 33 years old

Williams has been everything the Steelers could’ve hoped for and more, serving as a backup and spot-starter for Bell. In his two years with Pittsburgh, he rushed 298 times for 1,249 yards (4.2 avg) and 15 touchdowns. The door is still open for him to return to the team, and it’s a little surprising that there’s been no news yet. I am of the opinion that he should be re-signed to a 1-year deal.

Cody Wallace (C/G)

Bruce Gradkowski (QB)

Karlos Williams (RB)

Ricardo Mathews (DT)

Shamarko Thomas (SS)

Cole Manhart (G)

Kevin Anderson (OLB)

Valerian Ume-Ezeoke (C)