Steelers Hold Off Chiefs, Earn Trip To Foxborough

The Pittsburgh Steelers rode an 8-game winning streak into Kansas City, Missouri to take on the AFC West champion Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2016 NFL playoffs. One of the big storylines throughout the week was the health of QB Ben Roethlisberger’s ankle, injured in the second-to-last play of the team’s 30-12 wild card win over Miami. He wore a walking boot for a few days and missed Wednesday’s practice, but was not listed on the final injury report. He certainly showed no signs of injury, leading the offense to 389 yards as the Steelers won 18-16 despite not scoring a touchdown.

Pittsburgh’s offense was first on the field, starting from their 30 after Justin Gilbert’s kickoff return. Taking advantage of strong offensive line play, the Steelers moved down the field with relative ease. With Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined, Jesse James got the start at TE and made an impact out of the gate, catching 2 balls for 29 yards on the opening drive. Le’Veon Bell added 25 yards on the ground, but the drive stalled near the goal line. After a 3rd down completion to Eli Rogers fell 1 yard short of the first down marker, Roethlisberger hurried his offense to the line of scrimmage for a 4th-down conversion attempt. However after a Chiefs defensive timeout, the Steelers chose to attempt a 22-yard field goal instead, and took a 3-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Steelers opted for a squib kick to avoid dangerous return-man Tyreek Hill, but this plan backfired somewhat as the ball was fielded at the 20 and brought out all the way to the KC 45. It may not have mattered where the drive started though, as the Chiefs had no trouble moving the ball against the Pittsburgh D. No single play gained fewer than 7 yards on the drive. Using a lot of misdirection plays with Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs kept the Steelers totally off-balance. The 5-yard touchdown pass came on a play-action to Hill, and then an easy completion to Albert Wilson in the end zone against a trailing Artie Burns. The score put the Chiefs on top, 7-3.

After a touchback, the Steelers were in danger of a 3-&-out after a run for no gain and a badly off-target pass towards Antonio Brown. On 3rd & 10, Roethlisberger avoided a sack and rainbowed the left side for Brown, who was being covered by Chiefs’ LB Justin Houston. Brown had gotten behind Houston and was able to adjust to the underthrown pass for a 52-yard gain. This drive stalled too after a pass too high for Brown, and Chris Boswell converted the 38-yard field goal to make the score 7-6, Chiefs.

After the Chiefs’ next drive was derailed by penalties, Big Ben & Co. went back to work from the 29. A heavy dose of Le’Veon Bell propelled the offense down the field, as he converted a pair of 3rd downs from a yard away. From the Chiefs’ 17, Ben threw a laser to Antonio Brown in the end zone and it appeared he had the touchdown for a moment, but Marcus Peters ripped the ball out as the players went to the ground. The Steelers ended up settling for another field goal that gave them back the lead, 9-7.

When the Steelers’ defense next took the field, Bud Dupree used a speed rush to get outside the OT and made contact with Alex Smith’s arm as he released. The ball popped high in the air, and landed in the waiting arms of Ryan Shazier for the game’s first turnover. The Steelers drove down to the KC 5, but it an eerily similar fashion, Roethlisberger had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage. The ball was then picked off in the end zone by Eric Berry, giving the ball back to the Chiefs.

A short punt combined with a 6-yard return by AB gave the Steelers great field position at their 45 to start the next drive. Le’Veon Bell contributed more yardage on the ground, eclipsing the century mark in the first half, but the Steelers were again unable to punch into the end zone, settling for another Boswell field goal to increase the lead to 12-7.

By all metrics except the score, the Steelers dominated the first half. They outgained Kansas City 273-106 yards, won the time of possession battle (20:15-9:45), and forced a pair of turnovers, but led just 12-7 at the half.

On the Steelers’ first offensive play of the second half, Le’Veon Bell took a handoff 38 yards, breaking tackles and dragging defenders along the way. A tipped pass and a sniffed out screen resulted in the offense being stymied yet again inside the KC 30. Boswell converted his 5th FG of the night to put the visitors up 15-7.

The teams traded field goals late 3rd/early 4th quarter for a score of 18-10 with under 10:00 to go in the game, and with his 6th, Boswell set a new NFL record for most field goals in a playoff game.

On a KC 4th quarter drive, Smith started to find Travis Kelce behind the Steelers’ linebackers. The two connected for completions of 24 and 12 yards. Andy Reid elected not to kick a FG on 4th & 8 from the PIT 38. The receiver, Chris Conley, ran a slant, Ross Cockrell fell down on the coverage, and the Chiefs converted. A few plays later on a 3rd & 9, Smith found Conley open once again up the seam, but as he made the catch Sean Davis knocked the ball loose. However, the rookie safety was flagged for a personal foul (helmet-to-helmet on a defenseless receiver), giving the Chiefs a 1st down from the PIT 12.

On 3rd & 2 from the PIT 5, Dupree brought the pressure to force a throwaway. With 3:30 left in the game, the Chiefs chose to try and convert again with their offense. They utilized misdirection again on the fourth down play, faking a handoff to Hill while Smith rolled out to his right. He found the fullback for the first down, and on the next play Spencer Ware scored from a yard out.

Pending the extra point, the score was now 18-16. The Chiefs had no choice to go for the two-point conversion to tie the game. With an empty backfield, Smith found backup TE Demetrius Harris alone in the back of the end zone, but the Pittsburgh defenders showed signs of excitement. The reason why was soon revealed –an offensive holding penalty against Eric Fisher. The Chiefs would have to retry, this time from the 12.

Smith dropped back and tried to hook up with Maclin up the seam, but Sean Davis was in good position and knocked the ball away. The score remained 18-16 with 2:43 remaining.

Rather than attempt an onside kick, the Chiefs kicked it deep. Justin Gilbert fielded at the 7 and ended up losing two yards on the run back. KC took their final timeout after a 2-yard run by Bell. In a gutsy playcall, Ben faked a handoff and found Eli Rogers over the middle, though for a gain of just 5. The stakes were as high as can be for this 3rd & 3 from the Steelers’ own 12-yard line. Convert, and the game would end with a Pittsburgh win (pending a couple kneel-downs). Fail, and the Chiefs would have ample time and good field position to go for a game-winning field goal.

Roethlisberger lined up in the shotgun with Bell beside him. He took the snap and rolled out to his right. Antonio Brown, coming across the field from left-to-right, got around the linebackers’ zone coverage and Ben found him near the sideline for the game-clinching first down. This was another incredibly brave play-call by Todd Haley to go for the first down and the win, rather than a run that, while safer, would have a lower chance of converting.

This was a hard-fought win by Pittsburgh. The offense piled up the yards but never found the end zone. This put tremendous pressure on the defense to keep KC in check and they absolutely rose to the challenge. The Steelers have earned themselves a rematch with the Patriots in the AFC Championship game a week from today.